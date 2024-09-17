iOS 18 was rolled out globally, including in India, by Apple on Monday. The new update for the iPhone was first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June, and in subsequent weeks, several developer and public beta updates were released. It is now available to download for iPhone users in India and brings system-wide enhancements, including new ways to customise home and lock screens, revamped apps, and more. Apple will be bringing features using Apple Intelligence – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite, to supported iPhone models next month.

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that iOS 18 is now widely available for download globally, including in India. It can be installed by adhering to the following steps:

Open Settings on your iPhone Navigate to the General tab to find the Software Update option The iPhone will automatically check for any pending updates Tap on the Download & Install option, read the terms and conditions and agree to them iOS 18 will then be downloaded and installed on your iPhone

Apple says all iPhone models that received the iOS 18 developer and public beta updates are eligible for the iOS 18 public release. This includes Apple's latest flagships like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as older models such as the iPhone XR. The iPhone 16 series, which will go on sale on September 20, will also come with the new iOS 18 update out-of-the-box. The full list of devices includes:

iOS 18: Is Apple Intelligence Included?

Although iOS 18 is now available for download, Apple Intelligence will not be included in the update. The Cupertino-based tech giant heavily advertised its new AI suite at the WWDC 2024 event, as well as alongside the new iPhone 16 models. However, features like writing tools, object removal tools and web page summarisation will only arrive with the iOS 18.1 update next month. Meanwhile, some of the most anticipated features such as the new generative AI-powered Image Playground will be available to users later next year.