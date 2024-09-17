Technology News
iOS 18 Now Rolling Out for iPhone Users: How to Download, Supported iPhone Models

Apple says all iPhone models that received the iOS 18 developer and public beta updates are eligible for the iOS 18 public release.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 11:24 IST
iOS 18 Now Rolling Out for iPhone Users: How to Download, Supported iPhone Models

Apple first showcased its latest OS updates, including iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 in June

  • iOS 18 update for iPhone is now available for download globally
  • It brings better customisation and more options in Control Centre
  • The update can be downloaded on iPhone XR and later iPhone models
iOS 18 was rolled out globally, including in India, by Apple on Monday. The new update for the iPhone was first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June, and in subsequent weeks, several developer and public beta updates were released. It is now available to download for iPhone users in India and brings system-wide enhancements, including new ways to customise home and lock screens, revamped apps, and more. Apple will be bringing features using Apple Intelligence – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite, to supported iPhone models next month. 

iOS 18 Update: How to Download

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that iOS 18 is now widely available for download globally, including in India. It can be installed by adhering to the following steps:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone
  2. Navigate to the General tab to find the Software Update option
  3. The iPhone will automatically check for any pending updates
  4. Tap on the Download & Install option, read the terms and conditions and agree to them
  5. iOS 18 will then be downloaded and installed on your iPhone

iOS 18 Update: Eligible Devices

Apple says all iPhone models that received the iOS 18 developer and public beta updates are eligible for the iOS 18 public release. This includes Apple's latest flagships like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as older models such as the iPhone XR. The iPhone 16 series, which will go on sale on September 20, will also come with the new iOS 18 update out-of-the-box. The full list of devices includes:

  1. iPhone 16 Series
  2. iPhone 15 Series
  3. iPhone 14 Series
  4. iPhone SE (2022)
  5. iPhone 13 Series
  6. iPhone 12 Series
  7. iPhone 11 Series
  8. iPhone XS Max
  9. iPhone XS
  10. iPhone XR
  11. iPhone SE (2020)

iOS 18: Is Apple Intelligence Included?

Although iOS 18 is now available for download, Apple Intelligence will not be included in the update. The Cupertino-based tech giant heavily advertised its new AI suite at the WWDC 2024 event, as well as alongside the new iPhone 16 models. However, features like writing tools, object removal tools and web page summarisation will only arrive with the iOS 18.1 update next month. Meanwhile, some of the most anticipated features such as the new generative AI-powered Image Playground will be available to users later next year.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
