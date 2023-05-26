Technology News

iPhone 15 Models Will Support Faster 15W Qi2 Wireless Charging Without MagSafe: Report

Apple could start supporting the new Qi2 standard for wireless charging with the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Qi2 chargers are expected to charge iPhone 15 units at up to 15W speed like Apple's MagSafe Charger

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 may continue to support 15W wireless fast charging
  • Qi2 chargers could be affordable compared to Apple's MagSafe products
  • iPhone 15 models are expected to be launched in September

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 15 series with the latest innovations and design updates in September this year. We are still months away from the anticipated launch of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, but rumours and leaks about the handsets pop up on the Web almost daily. As per a latest report, the upcoming lineup will support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard based on Apple's MagSafe technology. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) unveiled Qi2 as the next-generation global wireless charging standard during CES 2023.

Currently, the latest iPhone models support 7.5W and 15W wireless charging. With MagSafe-certified chargers, Apple provides support for faster wireless charging of up to 15W and non-MagSafe wireless chargers offer up to 7.5W. According to a report by ChargerLAB, the upcoming iPhone 15 will support maximum of 15W wireless fast charging with the new Qi2 charging standard based on Apple's MagSafe technology. This means that users will not have to use the MagSafe charger to attain 15W fast wireless charging speeds. 

The wholesale price of Apple's MagSafe module is about $16 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and this has led to higher retail prices. The new Qi2 wireless charging module is said to cost less than one-third of the MagSafe module and the manufacturers are not required to be certified under Apple's 'MFi' (Made for iPhone) programme. This would reportedly bring cheaper and faster wireless charging accessories to the market.

The Qi2 is also said to be compatible with all iPhone models with support for wireless charging. However, Apple is yet to confirm the speed of this charging standard.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September. Apple will ditch the traditional Lightning port and add a USB Type-C port to this year's iPhone lineup to comply with a European Union law. All models in the new lineup are said to come with Dynamic Island. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC.

ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Announces $100,000 Grant for Ideas on AI Governance to Address Bias
Younger Generations of Traders Favour AI Advancements in Crypto, Web3 Sector: KuCoin Report

Related Stories

