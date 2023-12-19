Apple's AirPods Pro 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to go official in the second half of 2025. The earliest expected release date for the next-gen AirPods is several months away but leaks about their specifications have been flooding in. The AirPods Pro 3 is said to come with a new earbud design, H3 chip, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) improvements. Apple is also expected to add new health features including a new temperature monitor to the AirPods Pro 3.

A report by Macrumors has listed the possible specifications of AirPods Pro 3 gathered based on industry trends and the latest rumours. Apple is expected to update the design of the earbuds and the case, while also improving audio quality. The earbuds will reportedly boast better ANC capabilities than its predecessor — AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), in addition to new features. The AirPods Pro 2 can be paired with Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset and offer lossless audio.

The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 will reportedly run on a new faster H3 chip. Apple announced the H2 chip with the release of the AirPods Pro 2. The chip powers features such as ANC, Hey Siri, fast switching, and adaptive EQ. Further, Apple is reportedly working on a hearing test to help users catch hearing health problems early. The built-in feature might play tones and sounds to examine hearing abilities and provide hearing health feedback. If the AirPods detect a hearing issue, the company might instruct users to visit a doctor for further help. These features could help the company position the AirPods as a hearing aid alternative.

Apple is also expected to pack a temperature sensor in the next AirPods Pro model. With this feature, users may be able to track their health in real-time. The company has reportedly patented AirPods with biometric sensors for monitoring heart rate, temperature, perspiration level, and more.

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be launched in September 2025. They could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Apple announced a refreshed version of AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB Type-C during its Wonderlust event in September. Their price in India is set at Rs. 24,900.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.