Poco M6 5G India Launch Set for December 22, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Teased

Poco M6 5G features a waterdrop-style notch on the display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2023 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Flipkart has separately created a dedicated webpage to tease design of Poco M6 5G ahead of its debut

Highlights
  • Poco M6 5G is all set to go official in India this week
  • Poco M6 5G will succeed the Poco M5
  • Redmi 13C 5G was launched in India earlier this month
Poco M6 5G is all set to go official in India this week. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced the launch of a new M series phone through its social media channels. Poco has shared a poster, revealing the smartphone's design. The Poco M6 5G is seen with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It also appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch at the front. The Poco M6 5G will launch as the successor to the Poco M5 that debuted last year. It is rumoured to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi 13C 5G.

Poco has announced December 22 as the launch date of the Poco M6 5G through its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The launch event will take place at 12:00pm IST. As mentioned, the teaser shared by the company suggests that the handset will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the display. It shows an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has separately created a dedicated webpage to tease the design of Poco M6 5G ahead of its debut. The online marketplace confirms that the smartphone will be available black and silver colour options.

The Poco M6 5G will succeed the Poco M5 that debuted in September last year. It is speculated to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C 5G was launched in India earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Redmi 13C 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a depth sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Flipkart, Poco M6 5G, Poco, Poco M5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Google Maps to Get Live View Walking, Support for Mumbai Local Trains, More Features in India

