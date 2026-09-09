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iQOO Pad Ultra Teased as Gaming-Focused Mini Tablet With Built-In Cooling Fan

The performance-oriented tablet is said to arrive with several gaming accessories.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 16:07 IST
iQOO Pad Ultra Teased as Gaming-Focused Mini Tablet With Built-In Cooling Fan

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO’s Pad 5c (pictured) was launched with a 12.1-inch 2.8K display

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Highlights
  • The iQOO Pad Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset
  • The mini tablet may have a vent with a built-in cooling fan
  • It is said to have a 9,000mAh battery
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After appearing in leaks, iQOO's Pad Ultra tablet has now been officially teased by the brand. The mini tablet will reportedly be performance-oriented, based on information revealed in past leaks. Today, the brand has officially teased the tablet, revealing details about its built-in cooling fan and a new gaming accessory. The iQOO Pad Ultra was previously said to come with several gaming accessories.

iQOO Pad Ultra Fan Design and Gaming Accessory Teased

iQOO has officially revealed its upcoming mini tablet in a Weibo post. Tagged as the iQOO Pad Ultra, the Chinese brand claims that it will be a performance-focused gaming device, with esports-level capability.

The post includes three images, each revealing different details about the unannounced tablet. The first image shows what could be the built-in fan. The design clearly shows the fan and its blades, which breathe through a vent covered by slats. The post also reveals specifications about the fan assembly. The fan has a maximum rotation speed of 14,000rpm and an airflow of 0.94 CFM. The whole assembly is reportedly 30 x 30 x 3.5mm, making it compact enough to fit inside a mini tablet.

iQOO pad ultra accessories fan teased gadgets 360 1 iQOO Pad Ultra

The second image shows a gaming controller-like device that can be stretched as needed to accommodate a tablet in between. Details show that this accessory measures 209.67 x 107.76 x 60.4mm. It can stretch to 211.5mm when the tablet is placed in between. iQOO is no stranger to controller accessories, as the brand has previously released an official gaming accessory called the iQOO GamePad Game Controller.

The third image shows another accessory that can attach to the bottom of the tablet. These appear to be elongated, controller-like grips that may attach magnetically or require mounting via a special case.

As per a previous report, the iQOO Pad Ultra tablet is rumoured to have an 8.8-inch OLED display with narrow borders. It is reported to feature a square decorative vent with a built-in active cooling fan. It is also said to have a 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processor and a battery with a capacity of up to 9,000mAh.

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Further reading: iQOO Pad Ultra, iQOO Pad Ultra Performance, iQOO Pad Ultra Display, iQOO Pad Ultra Accessories, iQOO
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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