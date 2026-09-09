Meta has launched Muse as a consumer-facing personal AI agent designed to handle tasks rather than simply respond to prompts. The agent can work across apps, browse the web, send emails, book travel and pursue longer-term goals on a user's behalf. It can also remember information from previous interactions and continue working on tasks after the user closes the app. Meta runs Muse in a dedicated virtual machine called Muse Secure VM, giving the AI agent its own cloud-based computer to carry out tasks.

Meta Muse Availability

Muse is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android and the web through muse.ai. Meta says the service will also come to AI glasses. The company is offering Muse for free for most tasks, while subscription plans will cater to users who want additional capabilities.

Meta Muse Features and Security

Muse works through the dedicated Muse app or directly through WhatsApp. Users can ask it to send emails, book travel or fill out forms. For larger goals, Muse can create a personalised plan and work through the necessary steps on its own.

The agent can continue working on longer tasks even after users close the app. It can return when something changes or when it needs approval for an action, such as sending an email or making a purchase. Muse can also remember details from earlier conversations and use them in later tasks or suggestions.

Meta runs Muse inside a dedicated Secure VM, which gives the agent its own cloud-based computer and browser. The environment keeps user data, connected-service credentials and the agent separate from other agents. A separate Sentinel layer controls Muse's internet access and can ask users for permission before allowing certain actions.

Users decide which apps Muse can access and what permissions it receives. They can disconnect services at any time, ask Muse to forget information and opt out of using their interactions to train Meta's AI models. Meta also says Muse does not share conversations or VM data with its advertising systems. The agent cannot directly access passwords or payment details stored in the secure environment.

Muse can handle online purchases through Link, Stripe's payment service. Meta says Link gives AI agents a one-time-use card for transactions, keeping users' actual card details hidden. The company also said it plans to support Shop Pay and 1Password.

Meta plans to introduce Muse Confidential VM later this year. The feature will encrypt the entire VM, including user data and conversations, using a key that only the user holds, according to the company.