iQOO has announced that its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed iQOO 16, will launch later this month. The upcoming handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship mobile SoC, along with a new in-house gaming chip. It will be accompanied by the iQOO Pad Ultra, which is teased to feature an 8.8-inch OLED display, flagship Qualcomm hardware and active cooling. Both devices are being positioned around sustained gaming performance.

iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra Launch Timeline

In a Weibo post, iQOO revealed that the iQOO 16 will be launched in China in September, although a launch date has yet to be revealed. The company has teased a new in-house gaming chip and a next-generation Monster Super Engine, which are claimed to be designed to extract additional performance from Qualcomm's flagship platform.

The company claims the combination will enable console-like ray tracing effects and improve visual quality in demanding games.

The display is another major focus. iQOO says it has worked with Samsung Display on a high-end panel intended to balance resolution and refresh rate. Previous leaks have tipped off a 6.85-inch Samsung M16 OLED panel with 2K+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel could also use Samsung's next-generation LEAD display technology.

The iQOO 16 is also expected to feature a redesigned camera module, as seen in the company's teaser. Leaks have pointed to a triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors, potentially including a 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The iQOO Pad Ultra, meanwhile, is being aimed at as a compact gaming-focused device. Recent reports have tipped an 8.8-inch OLED display, making it considerably smaller than many productivity-focused tablets. The tablet is expected to use Qualcomm's next-generation flagship platform, with leaks pointing to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series built on a 2nm process.

An active cooling fan is also said to be built into the device, with a vent visible as part of its rear design. This would allow the Pad Ultra to sustain high performance during longer gaming sessions instead of relying solely on passive cooling, as per the company.

Leaks have also pointed to a large battery of around 9,000mAh, with a separate report suggesting support for 66W fast charging. The tablet is expected to be available in two colourways, although iQOO has yet to reveal its full specifications.