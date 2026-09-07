A tipster has revealed the name of an upcoming iQOO tablet as the Pad Ultra. The iQOO Pad Ultra, according to the source, will be a mini tablet with a compact display. The tablet is reported to be performance-oriented and is said to feature a vent in its design, along with an active cooling fan. Previous leaks hinted that the tablet would get a 2nm Qualcomm chipset, a detail that has also emerged in the new leak. This tablet is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

iQOO Pad Ultra Mini Tablet Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the name of this previously unknown tablet as the iQOO Pad Ultra in a Weibo post. The iQOO Pad Ultra will reportedly feature an 8.8-inch OLED display and a centred hole-punch camera. This compact display is reported to have narrow borders on all four sides.

In terms of design, the tipster claims the mini tablet will feature a square decorative vent, accompanied by an active cooling fan. The iQOO Pad Ultra is said to be available in two finishes: Ender Black and Star Silver. The tipster also noted that it will be a gamer-oriented tablet and will come with several accessories to enhance the gaming experience.

The mini tablet is reported to feature a 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processor and will be powered by a battery with a capacity upwards of 9,000mAh.

As Gizmo China pointed out, the device has appeared on Chinese certification websites like SRRC and 3C with the model number iPA2691. The listing suggests the tablet may support 66W wired charging, but also indicates it may only be available as a Wi-Fi model.

Previous leaks have indicated that Qualcomm's upcoming processor will be manufactured using a 2nm node. It is expected to feature a deca-core architecture and will reportedly be available in a standard version for regular flagships and a Pro or an extreme version for ultra-premium devices. The tipster in the above leak has not mentioned which version of this processor will be featured in the upcoming iQOO Pad Ultra. In a recent report, the Pro version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 reportedly achieved an AnTuTu score of 48,35,412 points on the benchmarking platform.

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