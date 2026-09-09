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Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open

Oppo Find X10 series will be launched along with the Oppo Watch S2 and Enco X4 TWS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 14:59 IST
Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open

Oppo Find X10 series will succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 E’s specifications remain under wraps
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature an 8,000mAh battery
  • Oppo has yet to announce the exact launch date
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Oppo Find X10 series is confirmed to launch in China later this month. The smartphone lineup was earlier confirmed to comprise three models, including the standard Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. Now, the tech firm has revealed that the three models will be joined by another phone, namely the Oppo Find X10 E. The phone is now listed on the company's online store for pre-order, along with the Find X10 lineup. Moreover, the tech firm has also announced that it will unveil the new true wireless stereo (TWS)) and smartwatch models this month, during the Find X10 series launch event.

Oppo Find X10 E, Watch S2 and Ecno X4 Now Available for Pre-Order

The Oppo China online store now lists the Oppo Find X10 E, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in the country later this month, along with the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. Moreover, the Oppo Find X10 series is now available for pre-order in China. While the standard and Pro models have been listed for pre-order together, the Oppo Find X10 E can be pre-ordered separately.

However, neither of the listings reveals any key specifications, features, or pricing details of the four upcoming Oppo Find X10 series phones. On top of this, the Oppo Watch S2 and Oppo Enco X4 TWS are also now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. Similar to the Find X10 E, the smartwatch and the TWS will also be unveiled on the same day as the Find X10 series. The listing shows the Watch S2 with a rotating crown button on the side.

Separately, Oppo executive Zhuo Shijie, in a post on Weibo, confirmed that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 will be equipped with an up to 8,000mAh battery. The company executive claims that the Oppo Find X10 lineup will deliver a battery lifespan of about five years.

Moreover, the new Oppo Find X10 series will be the first to ship with the latest ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17. The Find X10 lineup will be capable of recording videos at 4K/60 fps, too. The unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset is expected to power the flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 E, Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 E Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India, Launch Date Leaked; May Cost Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh
Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open
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