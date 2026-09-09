Honor has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Magic 9 series. The company has also teased the design and camera details of the upcoming flagship lineup. The Honor Magic 9 series is available for pre-order in China. The company has partnered with ARRI to integrate the camera manufacturer's technology in the upcoming series. The series could ship with an 8,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset.

Honor in a Weibo post, announced that the Magic 9 series will launch in China on September 28. Honor has not yet disclosed how many smartphones will be released, but the lineup is believed to include the standard Honor Magic 9 and the Magic 9 Pro or Magic 9 Pro Max. The series will ship with MagicOS 11.

Official teasers reveal that the Magic 9 series will come in a green colourway. The images show the phone with a rectangular camera module on the rear. The module has three cutouts. It also houses an LED flash and an ARRI logo. At the front, the handset has a pill-shaped cutout that houses the selfie camera and sensor.

Honor Magic 9 series will feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup. The camera unit is teased to include a 200-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/1.57 aperture and a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture.

Honor has also started taking pre-orders for the Magic 9 series in China. The listing shows the company will bring a few accessories with the Honor Magic 9 smartphones. It will support a 500mm teleconverter and a 200mm thumb teleconverter. The latter measures 81mm in length and weighs 88 grams.

Honor Magic 9 series is rumoured to come with a stylus, AI-powered features and an 8,000mAh battery. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset. The standard Honor Magic 9 is speculated to feature a 6.36-inch display.

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