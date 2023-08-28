Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report

Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report

While Indian price of the Lenovo Tab P12 tablet hasn't been revealed yet, it was launched at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,168) in EU.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 28 August 2023 21:09 IST
Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report

Lenovo Tab P12 sports a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 3K resolution

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab P12 has been launched in two colour options
  • For images, it gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash
  • It claims to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours

Lenovo Tab P12 tablet was launched for global markets in July. A new report has now hinted at the sale date for the tablet in India. The pricing details of the upcoming tablet in India has not been revealed yet. To recall, the device was launched in three RAM and storage variants, backed by a 10,200mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC. The Lenovo Tab P12 features a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 2,944x1,840 pixel resolution, along with quad JBL speakers for a better sound quality. 

According to a report on TheTechOutlook, citing a previous report based on a Flipkart listing, the Lenovo Tab P12 tablet will be available in India for purchase starting September 5 at 12 PM IST. The Flipkart listing, which is not available anymore, also reportedly mentioned about an off of Rs. 500 on the tablet for the customers who could guess the correct price of the Lenovo Tab P12.

While the Indian price of the tablet hasn't been revealed yet, it was launched at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,168) in the global markets for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Apart from this configuration, the tablet is also available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models. The Lenovo Tab P12 has been launched in two colour options — Storm Grey and Oat. 

Talking about the specifications, the latest Android tablet from Lenovo sports a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 3K resolution. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Lenovo Tab P12 packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable. 

For images, it gets an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, while in the front it sports a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Lenovo Tab P12 is backed by a 10,200mAh battery. It claims to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo P12 Tab, Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tablet, Lenovo Tab P12 Sale Date in India
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details
Oppo A38 Specifications, Renders, Pricing Details and Launch Timeline Leaked

Related Stories

Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  3. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  4. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  8. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  9. Nothing OS 2 Now Rolling Out to the Nothing Phone 1: How to Download
  10. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A38 Specifications, Renders, Pricing Details and Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report
  3. Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 2 Update With Improved Home Screen, New App Management Features: Details
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission to Launch From Sriharikota Port on September 2
  6. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Push Artificial Intelligence Plans: Jio Promises AI to Everyone, Everywhere in India
  7. Jio AirFiber India Launch Date Set for September 19; Jio 5G Said to Cover Entire Country by December: Details
  8. Realme GT 5 With Up to 24GB of RAM, 240W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report
  10. PM Modi Backs Rules for Crypto, Says There’s No Point in Ignoring Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.