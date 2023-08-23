Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ soon. The tablets have been spotted on Samsung's Hungary page, suggesting an imminent launch. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is listed with the model number SM-X510 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ carries the model number SM-X610 on the website. Additionally, their colour options as well as design renders have been leaked online. However, there have been no details on the tablets from the company so far.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ support pages have been spotted on the Samsung Hungary official website. The tablets are listed with the model number SM-X510 and SM-X610 on the website. Though, these support pages don't reveal any details about the purported tablets, a recent report by GalaxyVilaga has revealed the expected design and colour options of the tablets along with a few other key details.

The design renders for the tablets in the report show the Galaxy Tab S9 FE sporting a single rear camera, while the Tab S9 FE+ sports a dual rear camera setup, with both tablets featuring an S Pen attached to their backs. The tablets are tipped to be available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 5G options. Both tablets are said to come with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. Additionally, the tablets could debut in four colour shades — Graphite/Grey, Lavender, Mint, and Silver.

Previously, the tablets were also reported to debut in India. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE price in India was said to be set at Rs. 65,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant with 5G connectivity. The Wi-Fi variant with the same RAM and storage configuration, on the other hand, was tipped to cost around Rs. 63,000.

Other than these, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE's specifications have also surfaced online. The tablet could be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It will reportedly sport a 10.9-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could feature a 12.4-inch screen.

