Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab P12 tablet on Wednesday. The tablet comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC. It will be available in three different RAM and storage variants — 4GB+128, 8GB+128, and 8GB+256. The tablet is backed by a 10,200mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of video streaming support. Lenovo Tab P12 sports a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 2,944x1,840 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with quad JBL speakers.

Lenovo Tab P12 price, availability

The latest Android tablet from Lenovo is available at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,168) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The tablet also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB+256 storage configuration. The Lenovo Tab P12 comes in a Storm Grey and Oat colour shades. The tablet will be available for sale in select markets starting August 2023.

Lenovo Tab P12 specifications

The new Lenovo Tab P12 features a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 3K (2,944x1,840 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The company also promises to offer two OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The tablet packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable via a MicroSD card.

On the camera front, it features a 13-megapixel front-facing ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash. The tablet is backed by a 10,200mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of video playback time. The Lenovo Tab P12 also comes along quad JBL speakers.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Tab P12 include Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C 2.0, and WiFi 6 support. It also has an accelerometer, gravity sensor, RGB sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and hall sensor. For biometrics, the tablet comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power key. The tablet measures 293.3 x 190.7 x 6.9 mm and weighs 615g.

