Acer One 10 and Acer One 8 android tablets were launched in India on Tuesday. The tablets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC. The One 8 variant is backed by a 5,100mAh battery, while the One 10 tablet packs a 7,000mAh battery. The tablets are available for sale in online stores and exclusive retail stores. Acer also recently launched the Nitro 16 gaming laptop that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor with up to GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs.

Acer One 10, Acer One 8 price in India, availability

Offered in a Grey colour option, the base 4GB + 64GB variant of the Acer One 10 is priced in India at Rs. 17,990. The Acer One 8, on the other hand, is available in a Silver colourway and is listed at Rs. 12,990 for the singular 3GB + 32GB variant. The tablets are available for sale in the country starting Tuesday, August 22 through online stores and exclusive Acer retail stores.

Acer One 10, Acer One 8 specifications, features

Both tablets are powered by octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoCs. The Acer One 10 comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of flash memory. The One 8 carries up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card on both tablets. They ship with Android 12 onboard.

Sporting a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display, the Acer One 10 offers a peak brightness level of 350 nits. Meanwhile, the Acer One 8 is equipped with an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS panel. Both tablets are also equipped with dual speakers with stereo output. They support 4G (SIM), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS connectivity.

In the camera department, the Acer One 10 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with a Sony IMX sensor and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera sensor. The Acer One 8, on the other hand, has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera.

The Acer One 10 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the Acer One 8 packs a 5,100mAh battery. Weighing 449 grams, the Acer One 10 measures 238.9mm x 157.7mm x 7.6mm in size, whereas the Acer One 8 model weighs 345 grams and measures 211.3mm x 126.6mm x 9.1mm in size.

