Acer One 10, One 8 Android Tablets With MediaTek MT8768 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Acer tablets support 4G (SIM), WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 17:23 IST
Acer One 10, One 8 Android Tablets With MediaTek MT8768 SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer One 10 and Acer One 8 are offered in Grey and Silver colour options, respectively

Acer One 10 and Acer One 8 android tablets were launched in India on Tuesday. The tablets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoC. The One 8 variant is backed by a 5,100mAh battery, while the One 10 tablet packs a 7,000mAh battery. The tablets are available for sale in online stores and exclusive retail stores. Acer also recently launched the Nitro 16 gaming laptop that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor with up to GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs.

Acer One 10, Acer One 8 price in India, availability

Offered in a Grey colour option, the base 4GB + 64GB variant of the Acer One 10 is priced in India at Rs. 17,990. The Acer One 8, on the other hand, is available in a Silver colourway and is listed at Rs. 12,990 for the singular 3GB + 32GB variant. The tablets are available for sale in the country starting Tuesday, August 22 through online stores and exclusive Acer retail stores.

Acer One 10, Acer One 8 specifications, features

Both tablets are powered by octa-core MediaTek MT8768 SoCs. The Acer One 10 comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of flash memory. The One 8 carries up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of flash memory. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card on both tablets. They ship with Android 12 onboard. 

Sporting a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display, the Acer One 10 offers a peak brightness level of 350 nits. Meanwhile, the Acer One 8 is equipped with an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS panel. Both tablets are also equipped with dual speakers with stereo output. They support 4G (SIM), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and GPS connectivity.

In the camera department, the Acer One 10 has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with a Sony IMX sensor and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera sensor. The Acer One 8, on the other hand, has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus front camera. 

The Acer One 10 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the Acer One 8 packs a 5,100mAh battery. Weighing 449 grams, the Acer One 10 measures 238.9mm x 157.7mm x 7.6mm in size, whereas the Acer One 8 model weighs 345 grams and measures 211.3mm x 126.6mm x 9.1mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Acer One 10, Acer One 8, Acer One 10 India Launch, Acer One 8 India launch, Acer One 10 price in India, Acer One 8 price in India, Acer One 10 specifications, Acer One 8 specifications, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
