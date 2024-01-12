Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is slated to kick off on January 13 in India. Prime members can access the sale early from 12am IST, while it will be open to all other users later in the day from 12pm IST. This sale will offer a wide array of electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more, featuring enticing discounts. SBI card users can avail of an additional, conditional 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Some items are also eligible for exchange offers, providing an opportunity to lower the effective price of a product. Following are the best tablet deals that you should grab during this upcoming sale.

It is worth noting that Amazon has yet to reveal the sale prices of the products. Once the sale is live at 12am, the final offers will be listed on the e-commerce site, which is expected to lower the effective price of the tablets even further. The following models are confirmed to get significant discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

One of the best models you can buy during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). It is currently listed at Rs. 24,018, down 23 percent from its usual Rs. 30,999. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset and is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. The model ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It carries a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

Buy now: Rs. 24,018 (MRP: Rs. 30,999)

2. Lenovo Tab P12

Another best deals contender is the Lenovo Tab P12, which comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and a 10,200mAh battery which is said to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD panel, a 13-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel back camera. Down 33 percent from its MRP of Rs. 40,000, it is currently listed at Rs. 26,999.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 40,000)

3. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6, which was introduced in India in June 2023, is another model you can consider buying during the sale. It is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 28,798, down 31 percent from its market price of Rs. 41,999. This model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC and has an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It comes with an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Buy now: Rs. 28,798 (MRP: Rs. 41,999)

4. Realme Pad 2

Among several other options, the Realme Pad 2 is also a good tablet to get. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, an 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera and an 11.5-inch 2K display. Down 31 percent from its usual price of Rs. 32,999, the Realme Pad 2 can now be bought at Rs. 22,889.

Buy now: Rs. 22,889 (MRP: Rs. 32,999)

5. Motorola Tab G70

The Motorola Tab G70 LTE is currently priced at Rs. 17,999, down 49 percent from its MRP of Rs. 35,000. This also promises to be a good grab during the sale. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and ships with Android 11-based UI. Moto packs a 7,700mAh battery into the tablet with support for 20W wired TurboPower charging. It features an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen, a 13-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Buy now: Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 35,000)

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Lastly, you can also consider another contender from Samsung - the Galaxy Tab A9+. Down 25 percent from its usual price of Rs. 27,999, this tablet is currently listed at Rs. 20,999. The model comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,100mAh battery. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 and carries an 11-inch WQXGA (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD panel. For optics, it has an 8-megapixel back camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP: Rs. 27,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.