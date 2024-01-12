Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals You Can Grab This Season

SBI Credit Card holders can access a conditional 10 percent instant discount.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2024 18:42 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals You Can Grab This Season

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) was launched in May 2022

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will start on January 13
  • Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale from 12am IST
  • All other users will receive access to the sale for 12pm IST on that day
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is slated to kick off on January 13 in India. Prime members can access the sale early from 12am IST, while it will be open to all other users later in the day from 12pm IST. This sale will offer a wide array of electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more, featuring enticing discounts. SBI card users can avail of an additional, conditional 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Some items are also eligible for exchange offers, providing an opportunity to lower the effective price of a product. Following are the best tablet deals that you should grab during this upcoming sale.

It is worth noting that Amazon has yet to reveal the sale prices of the products. Once the sale is live at 12am, the final offers will be listed on the e-commerce site, which is expected to lower the effective price of the tablets even further. The following models are confirmed to get significant discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

One of the best models you can buy during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). It is currently listed at Rs. 24,018, down 23 percent from its usual Rs. 30,999. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset and is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. The model ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It carries a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. 

Buy now: Rs. 24,018 (MRP: Rs. 30,999)

2. Lenovo Tab P12

Another best deals contender is the Lenovo Tab P12, which comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and a 10,200mAh battery which is said to offer a video playback time of up to 10 hours. The tablet runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD panel, a 13-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel back camera. Down 33 percent from its MRP of Rs. 40,000, it is currently listed at Rs. 26,999.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 40,000)

3. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6, which was introduced in India in June 2023, is another model you can consider buying during the sale. It is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 28,798, down 31 percent from its market price of Rs. 41,999. This model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC and has an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It comes with an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Buy now: Rs. 28,798 (MRP: Rs. 41,999)

4. Realme Pad 2

Among several other options, the Realme Pad 2 is also a good tablet to get. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an 8,360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, an 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera and an 11.5-inch 2K display. Down 31 percent from its usual price of Rs. 32,999, the Realme Pad 2 can now be bought at Rs. 22,889.

Buy now: Rs. 22,889 (MRP: Rs. 32,999)

5. Motorola Tab G70

The Motorola Tab G70 LTE is currently priced at Rs. 17,999, down 49 percent from its MRP of Rs. 35,000. This also promises to be a good grab during the sale. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and ships with Android 11-based UI. Moto packs a 7,700mAh battery into the tablet with support for 20W wired TurboPower charging. It features an 11-inch IPS 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen, a 13-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Buy now: Rs. 17,999 (MRP: Rs. 35,000)

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Lastly, you can also consider another contender from Samsung - the Galaxy Tab A9+. Down 25 percent from its usual price of Rs. 27,999, this tablet is currently listed at Rs. 20,999. The model comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,100mAh battery. It ships with  Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 and carries an 11-inch WQXGA (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD panel. For optics, it has an 8-megapixel back camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP: Rs. 27,999)

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Lenovo Tab P12

Lenovo Tab P12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2944 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 695 SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, Lenovo Tab P12, Xiaomi Pad 6, Realme Pad 2, Motorola Tab G70, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Budget Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals You Can Grab This Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
  2. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  3. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  4. OnePlus 12R Renders Leak Online, Suggest a Similar Design to OnePlus Ace 3
  5. Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review
  6. Samsung Will Let You Test the Galaxy S24 in These Cities Next Week
  7. Asus ROG Ally Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount in Amazon Sale: See Deal Price
  8. Budget Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
  9. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Accidentally Leaked on Amazon Ahead of January 23 Launch
  2. Near Protocol Crops Work Force Marking 2024’s First Layoff in Web3: Details
  3. Beeper Takes Down Beeper Mini App From Google Play Store After iMessage Saga: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series AI Features to Be Available for Testing In Select Cities From January 17
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC in India
  6. US Bitcoin ETFs See $4.6 Billion in Volume in First Day of Trading, Grayscale and BlackRock Dominate
  7. Number of Unique Active Wallets, Decentralised Apps Spiked in 2023 Testifying to Web3 Boom: Report
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid With Windows 11, Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. New PS5 DualSense Controller Promising 12-Hour Battery Life Spotted Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »