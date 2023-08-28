Technology News
Apple is expected to launch powerful new iPad Pro models, but enthusiasts might have to wait until the second half of 2024.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 August 2023 13:28 IST
Apple is tipped to equip its iPad Pro models with an OLED display for the first time

Highlights
  • iPad Pro models could be launched with major hardware upgrades in 2024
  • Apple is tipped to introduce its first iPad models with OLED screens
  • The iPad Pro could be available in a slightly larger 13-inch model

iPad Pro — Apple's top-of-the-line tablet model — could be refreshed by Apple in the first major hardware upgrade in nearly six years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who states that Apple is working on a new Pro model of its popular tablet with upgrades in the processor, display, and camera departments. Apple is said to be planning to launch two new iPad Pro models next year with the successor to its M2 chip and OLED displays. The company is also tipped to launch a redesigned version of its Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Gurman states that the Apple's next iPad Pro models are internally referred to as J717, J718, J720, and J721. Unlike the iPad Pro models that were introduced last year, Gurman says that these models will be equipped with OLED displays. These tablets will be available in 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes — the latter is only slightly larger than the existing iPad Pro (2022) 12.9-inch model.

If the leaked information is accurate, these will also be the first tablets from the company to use the display technology found on its smartphones. OLED displays are better at correctly displaying colours compared to LCD panels and can also offer higher brightness levels. Apple is also working on redesigning its Magic Keyboard to give the accessory a larger trackpad and make the combination of the two products appear more like a laptop, Gurman writes in his newsletter.

Meanwhile, the next generation iPad models will be equipped with a powerful new processor — Apple's rumoured M3 chip that is also expected to arrive on the company's next generation of computers and laptops, according to Gurman.

The Cupertino company is tipped to use the next-generation 3nm chip, that could offer improved efficiency and increased performance compared to the 4nm M2 chips on its current-generation MacBook, iPad, and Mac models.

However, it looks like enthusiasts might have to wait until the second half of 2024 for the company to announce the launch of the purported iPad Pro with an M3 chip, according to Gurman, who claims that Apple will announce small updates to other tablets — like the iPad Air or the iPad mini — before the Pro model arrives next year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2024, iPad Pro specifications, Apple iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.