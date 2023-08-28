iPad Pro — Apple's top-of-the-line tablet model — could be refreshed by Apple in the first major hardware upgrade in nearly six years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who states that Apple is working on a new Pro model of its popular tablet with upgrades in the processor, display, and camera departments. Apple is said to be planning to launch two new iPad Pro models next year with the successor to its M2 chip and OLED displays. The company is also tipped to launch a redesigned version of its Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Gurman states that the Apple's next iPad Pro models are internally referred to as J717, J718, J720, and J721. Unlike the iPad Pro models that were introduced last year, Gurman says that these models will be equipped with OLED displays. These tablets will be available in 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes — the latter is only slightly larger than the existing iPad Pro (2022) 12.9-inch model.

If the leaked information is accurate, these will also be the first tablets from the company to use the display technology found on its smartphones. OLED displays are better at correctly displaying colours compared to LCD panels and can also offer higher brightness levels. Apple is also working on redesigning its Magic Keyboard to give the accessory a larger trackpad and make the combination of the two products appear more like a laptop, Gurman writes in his newsletter.

Meanwhile, the next generation iPad models will be equipped with a powerful new processor — Apple's rumoured M3 chip that is also expected to arrive on the company's next generation of computers and laptops, according to Gurman.

The Cupertino company is tipped to use the next-generation 3nm chip, that could offer improved efficiency and increased performance compared to the 4nm M2 chips on its current-generation MacBook, iPad, and Mac models.

However, it looks like enthusiasts might have to wait until the second half of 2024 for the company to announce the launch of the purported iPad Pro with an M3 chip, according to Gurman, who claims that Apple will announce small updates to other tablets — like the iPad Air or the iPad mini — before the Pro model arrives next year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.