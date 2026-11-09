Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 17 Design, Colour Options Revealed Along With Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5 Features Ahead of China Launch

Oppo Reno 17 Design, Colour Options Revealed Along With Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5 Features Ahead of China Launch

Oppo Reno 17, Pad Air 6, and Watch are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 15:20 IST
Oppo Reno 17 Design, Colour Options Revealed Along With Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5 Features Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 17 will feature a triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 17 will be offered in three colour options
  • Oppo Reno 17 feature a redesigned rear panel
  • Oppo Pad Air 6 will packs a 10,050mAh battery
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 17 series is scheduled to be launched in China next week as the company's next-generation mid-range handset lineup. The Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17 will be accompanied by two more devices, including the Oppo Watch 5 and Pad Air 6. A week before their unveiling, the tech firm has revealed key details about the upcoming devices. The Oppo Reno 17 is now confirmed to sport a design similar to its predecessor, with a new design element on the back. The handset will be offered in three colour options. Moreover, the Oppo Pad Air 6 is confirmed to pack the same battery as the Pad Air 5.

Oppo Reno 17 Series, Pad Air 6 and Watch 5 Set to Launch in China on November 16

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm revealed the design of the Oppo Reno 17. The phone is shown to feature a similar design to this year's Oppo Reno 16. However, the highlight design change is the addition of a holographic cat-like design element on the handset's back. Moreover, the Oppo Reno 17 listing on the Oppo online store in the country has been updated to confirm that it will go on sale in three colour options, namely Cocoa Brown, Encounter with the Cat, and Ice Moon White (translated from Chinese).

Separately, the company has also confirmed various specifications and features of the Oppo Watch 5 and Oppo Pad Air 6, along with their design. The Oppo Watch 5 is confirmed to sport a square-shaped dial with a display surrounded by relatively thin bezels. The smartwatch will be 9.2mm thick and weigh about 25g. A microphone cutout and rotating dial will be placed on the wearable's right side. It will also feature a metal mid-frame.

The Oppo Watch 5 will ship with the ability to create watch faces using the preloaded templates. The smartwatch will support the raise-to-wake function, too. It will also feature the “FatMax Super Fat Burning” mode, displaying the burnt calories, total fat burnt, and other metrics. The smartwatch will feature wrist temperature and menstrual cycle prediction functions, along with sleep apnea monitoring and sleep quality tracking. It is claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life, up to seven days of battery life with regular usage, and up to three days of battery life in always-on display mode.

On the other hand, the Oppo Pad Air 6 will be similar to its predecessor, packing the same 10,050mAh battery as the Oppo Pad Air 5. It will also feature a single camera on the back. The tablet will be offered in blue and silver colourways. It will weigh about 603g and be 6.89mm thick. The Oppo Pad Air 6 will boast a 2.8K resolution display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It will run Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 17, Oppo Pad Air 6, Oppo Watch 5, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Launch Uncertain as Tipster Claims Development Has Been Suspended

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 17 Design, Colour Options Revealed Along With Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5 Features Ahead of China Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max India Prices Leaked
  2. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Launch Without This Physical Button
  3. iPhone 18 Could Pack a Larger Battery Than the iPhone 18 Pro
  4. Airtel Reportedly OfferingÂ  Buy 1 Get 1 Free Recharge Deal on These Plans
  5. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Dedicated Contacts Tab With New Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription Could Launch With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS
  2. Airtel Reportedly Offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free Recharge Deal on Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription to Launch With Higher Usage Limits and New AI Tools: Report
  4. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Dedicated Contacts Tab With New Features: Report
  5. Oppo Pad 6F Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  7. Jio Launches Rs. 10,000 Prepaid Plan in India With 3-Year Validity and 2.5GB Daily Data
  8. Oppo Reno 17 Design, Colour Options Revealed Along With Oppo Pad Air 6, Watch 5 Features Ahead of China Launch
  9. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Launch Uncertain as Tipster Claims Development Has Been Suspended
  10. Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline, Camera Specifications Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »