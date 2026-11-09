Oppo Reno 17 series is scheduled to be launched in China next week as the company's next-generation mid-range handset lineup. The Oppo Reno 17 Pro and Reno 17 will be accompanied by two more devices, including the Oppo Watch 5 and Pad Air 6. A week before their unveiling, the tech firm has revealed key details about the upcoming devices. The Oppo Reno 17 is now confirmed to sport a design similar to its predecessor, with a new design element on the back. The handset will be offered in three colour options. Moreover, the Oppo Pad Air 6 is confirmed to pack the same battery as the Pad Air 5.

Oppo Reno 17 Series, Pad Air 6 and Watch 5 Set to Launch in China on November 16

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm revealed the design of the Oppo Reno 17. The phone is shown to feature a similar design to this year's Oppo Reno 16. However, the highlight design change is the addition of a holographic cat-like design element on the handset's back. Moreover, the Oppo Reno 17 listing on the Oppo online store in the country has been updated to confirm that it will go on sale in three colour options, namely Cocoa Brown, Encounter with the Cat, and Ice Moon White (translated from Chinese).

Separately, the company has also confirmed various specifications and features of the Oppo Watch 5 and Oppo Pad Air 6, along with their design. The Oppo Watch 5 is confirmed to sport a square-shaped dial with a display surrounded by relatively thin bezels. The smartwatch will be 9.2mm thick and weigh about 25g. A microphone cutout and rotating dial will be placed on the wearable's right side. It will also feature a metal mid-frame.

The Oppo Watch 5 will ship with the ability to create watch faces using the preloaded templates. The smartwatch will support the raise-to-wake function, too. It will also feature the “FatMax Super Fat Burning” mode, displaying the burnt calories, total fat burnt, and other metrics. The smartwatch will feature wrist temperature and menstrual cycle prediction functions, along with sleep apnea monitoring and sleep quality tracking. It is claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life, up to seven days of battery life with regular usage, and up to three days of battery life in always-on display mode.

On the other hand, the Oppo Pad Air 6 will be similar to its predecessor, packing the same 10,050mAh battery as the Oppo Pad Air 5. It will also feature a single camera on the back. The tablet will be offered in blue and silver colourways. It will weigh about 603g and be 6.89mm thick. The Oppo Pad Air 6 will boast a 2.8K resolution display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It will run Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17.