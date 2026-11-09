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Oppo Find X10 Ultra Launch Uncertain as Tipster Claims Development Has Been Suspended

Oppo Find X10 Ultra was tipped to feature four rear cameras, including three 200-megapixel sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 14:49 IST
Oppo Find X10 Ultra Launch Uncertain as Tipster Claims Development Has Been Suspended

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in India in May

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Ultra development has reportedly been suspended
  • The upcoming flagship was tipped to feature four rear cameras
  • The handset was also expected to sport a 6.89-inch 2K display
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Oppo released the Find X9 Ultra in India in May this year. Oppo Find X10 Ultra was expected to succeed the Find X9 Ultra with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and a quad rear camera. While Oppo remains tight-lipped about its arrival, a new leak indicates that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may have put development on hold. The handset was also expected to sport a 6.89-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra Launch Could Be on Hold 

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo said Oppo has suspended work on an upcoming flagship smartphone. Although the tipster did not explicitly confirm the device, subsequent comments suggest that the model in question is the Oppo Find X10 Ultra.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Ultra Discussion
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Oppo has not issued an official statement regarding the reported development halt. The new leak should therefore be treated with a pinch of salt. The possibility of Oppo discontinuing the Find X10 Ultra could disappoint camera enthusiasts. The decision could be connected to rising memory component costs.

Recent leaks suggested that the Find X10 Ultra will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. It is rumoured to have an advanced quad rear camera system including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 10x zoom.

The Find X10 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.89-inch BOE display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is tipped to offer rounded corners and slim, symmetrical bezels on all four sides.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in India in May. It is priced at Rs. 1,69,999 for its sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. The handset features Hasselblad-backed cameras. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and packs a 7,050mAh battery. For photography, it features a quad rear camera setup comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and two 50-megapixel sensors.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and camera-first aesthetic design
  • Tundra Umber > Canyon Orange colour, every time
  • Excellent display
  • Class-leading performance
  • Stunning camera setup, especially the main sensor
  • Excellent battery
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No 16GB RAM and 1TB storage option
  • Videos still leave scope for improvement
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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