HyperOS 3 Update Rolls Out to Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G and More Devices With Android 16, New AI Features

Xiaomi unveiled the HyperOS 3 operating system, which is based on Android 16, during its September 2025 launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 18:17 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 update brings HyperIsland feature to Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones

Highlights
  • HyperOS 3 update was first rolled out to the Xiaomi 15 series
  • HyperOS 3 is an Android 16-based operating system
  • The update introduces various new AI writings tools
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest HyperOS 3 update to various Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi phones and tablets, a company executive announced on Tuesday. The update brings Android 16 to even more devices in India. Unveiled during the tech firm's September 2025 launch event, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were the first phones to ship with the operating system. Apart from Android 16, the HyperOS 3 update introduces various new AI-enabled writing and editing tools, along with new animations and widgets.

HyperOS 3 Update Arrives With HyperAI Features

Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, revealed that the Chinese tech firm has started rolling out the HyperOS 3 update to new devices. The company executive said that the Xiaomi 14, Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, Poco F7, and Poco M7 Pro 5G will soon be updated with the new Android 16-based operating system. The latest firmware version will bring various new features to the devices of Xiaomi and its sub-brands, Redmi and Poco.

Users who have one of the devices mentioned above can start checking whether their handset or tablet has received the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update. To do the same, open Settings > scroll down to the My Device section > tap on the HyperOS banner on top > then select the Check for update button. If your device has received the latest firmware, you will see a Download and Install Update option. After the update has been downloaded, the device might restart a few times to complete installation.

Unveiled in September, Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 update brings the HyperIsland feature to the company's phones. It functions similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island, appearing at the top of the screen as a pill-shaped notification to allow users to see important alerts at a glance. Moreover, it will display live activity updates on the home screen, along with the speed at which the handset is charging when it is plugged in.

Further, Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 update introduces a “dual-island” design. This allows users to switch, expand, and manage apps and tasks from their current screen, eliminating the need to move between apps. It also lets users create dynamic wallpapers and cinematic lock screens from still images.

The HyperOS 3 update, which is based on Android 16, also integrates the Xiaomi HyperAI tools. It includes AI writing tools, such as smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. The functionality lets users ask their phones to change the writing style and tone of text messages and emails. The update also brings AI Speed Recognition, which can be used for enhancing the quality of audio recordings, generating real-time transcripts, and summarising audio files.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, POCO F7, POCO M7 Pro 5G, Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update, Android 16, Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, POCO F7, POCO M7 Pro 5G, Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update, Android 16, Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Reportedly Adds Transfer Tool for Switching to Android, Notification Forwarding for Wearables

