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Oppo Find X9s, Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2, Redmi 15A Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs 5,000

The Oppo Find X9s is said to have received the biggest price revision on both listed configurations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 15:47 IST
Oppo Find X9s, Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2, Redmi 15A Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs 5,000

Xiaomi Pad 8 is the company's current flagship tablet in India

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X9s now costs up to Rs 94,999 after a price increase
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 variants have received a price hike of up to Rs 3,000
  • The Redmi 15A has seen price revisions across all four storage models
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Oppo and Xiaomi have become the latest brands to increase the prices of several smartphones and tablets in India by up to Rs. 5,000. A tipster claims that the price hike affects several flagship and mid-range models across both device categories, including Oppo Find X9s, Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2, and Redmi 15A, which have received revisions across multiple RAM and storage configurations. The latest round of price hike comes amidst rising cost of memory components.

Oppo, Xiaomi Price Hike Details

As per tipster Sanju Chaudhary's X post, the Oppo Find X9s has received a Rs 5,000 price hike on both listed configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant now reportedly costs Rs 84,999, up from Rs 79,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB model is said to have increased from Rs 89,999 to Rs 94,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is also said to have received a price increase. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration now reportedly costs Rs 46,999, compared to Rs 43,999 previously. The Nano Texture variant has increased from Rs 45,999 to Rs 48,999.

For the Redmi Pad 2, the 4GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi variant is said to have become Rs 1,000 more expensive, increasing from Rs 18,999 to Rs 19,999. The 4GB + 128GB Cellular model has reportedly increased from Rs 19,999 to Rs 20,999, while the 6GB + 128GB Cellular variant now costs Rs 23,999, up from Rs 22,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB Cellular version of the Redmi Pad 2 has also received a Rs 1,000 increase, with its reported price moving from Rs 24,999 to Rs 25,999.

The Redmi 15A has received price revisions across all four configurations mentioned by the tipster. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has reportedly increased from Rs 15,999 to Rs 16,499, while the 4GB + 128GB variant has gone from Rs 17,499 to Rs 18,499. The 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration is now reportedly priced at Rs 20,499, up from Rs 19,499 previously.

These price changes have not yet been officially communicated by the brand at the time of writing. However, Gadgets 360 independently verified that the updated rates are now listed on Oppo and Xiaomi's respective India sites. We have reached out to Oppo and Xiaomi for a comment on the price revisions and will update this story when we hear back.

OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar yet premium IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Live Space feature is quite handy
  • Good telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when recording video
  • No wireless charging
  • No 120 fps video recording
Read detailed OPPO Find X9s review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • HyperOS is very tablet-friendly
  • Solid software commitment
  • Sufficiently large battery
  • Immersive audio
  • Bad
  • If heavier than it looks
  • No biometric unlock method
  • No adaptive auto-brightness system
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Slow wired charging
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 review
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Oppo Find X9s, Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2, Redmi 15A
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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