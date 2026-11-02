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Redmi Pad 3 Receives SIRIM Certification in Malaysia Ahead of Expected Launch

The Redmi Pad 3's appearance on the Malaysian certification database suggests its launch could be on the cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 16:14 IST
Redmi Pad 3 Receives SIRIM Certification in Malaysia Ahead of Expected Launch

Redmi Pad 3 is the purported successor to the Redmi Pad 2 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The listing confirms model number 2610FRP38G for the tablet
  • The tablet has received TDRA certification in the UAE as well
  • Xiaomi has not yet announced an official launch date for the Redmi Pad 3
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The Redmi Pad 3 appears to be inching closer to its launch as the successor to the Redmi Pad 2, which first debuted in June 2025. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the tablet, it has now been spotted on a certification site. The listing identifies the purported tablet by the model number and also confirms its moniker. The Redmi Pad 3 had previously also surfaced on various certification sites, suggesting that its launch could be on the horizon.

Redmi Pad 3 SIRIM Certification

In an X post, tipster @ZionsAnvin shared that the Redmi Pad 3, bearing the model number 2610FRP38G, has received SIRIM certification in Malaysia. The listing categorises the device as a Tablet PC and identifies Xiaomi Technologies Malaysia as the certification holder. The approval is dated October 20, 2026.

The SIRIM listing does not reveal the tablet's specifications, pricing, or launch timeline. However, its appearance on the Malaysian certification database suggests its launch could be on the cards.

The same model number, notably, was previously spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification database (via TechOutlook). According to the listing, the Wi-Fi-only variant was registered under certificate number 128228/DJID/2026 on October 27, 2026. PT Xiaomi Technology Indonesia was named as the applicant, while the device was categorised as a Tablet Computer under the Redmi brand, with China listed as its country of origin.

The Redmi Pad 3 (2610FRP38G) has also reportedly received approval from the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). The appearance of the tablet on certification platforms across Malaysia, Indonesia and the UAE suggests that Xiaomi may be preparing for a wider rollout, although the company has yet to announce its launch plans.

The same tablet's Wi-Fi variant has also appeared on the TÜV certification database alongside the Redmi Pad 3 4G, which reportedly carries the model number 26104RPF2G. The same listing includes model numbers 25040RP0AG, 25040RP0AL, and 25040RP0AE, which are believed to be associated with the Redmi Pad 2's Wi-Fi and 4G variants.

The certifications suggest that Xiaomi could be preparing both Wi-Fi-only and cellular versions of the Redmi Pad 3.

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Further reading: Redmi Pad 3, Redmi Pad 3 Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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