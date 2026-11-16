Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be launched in India soon, the smartphone maker has teased. The handset will arrive as the sixth addition to the Edge 70 lineup, joining the Motorola Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, and Edge 70 Max. A dedicated microsite for the handset has been made live in India, revealing the phone's design. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is shown to feature signature Edge series design, sporting a curved rear panel and a square-shaped camera module. This comes weeks after the company first teased its India launch at a trade show.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the tech firm teased the launch of a new Motorola Edge 70 series handset in India. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live in the country, revealing its details. The microsite mentions the tagline, “Your feed is about to enter a NEO era”, seemingly confirming that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be launched in India soon. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is shown to debut with a familiar design. It will sport a curved rear panel with rounded corners. The phone will also boast a similar square-shaped rear camera module, featuring three camera cutouts. Upon a closer look, the marketing material reveals that the Edge 70 Neo will boast a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony LYTIA sensor, optical image stabilisation, and Ultra HDR support.

The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, while the left side appears to be clean. The centred Motorola branding will be placed in the middle of the rear panel. The handset appears in a green shade. On the front, the phone will sport a hole-punch display cutout, which will house a camera for selfies and video calls.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be offered in India in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. It might sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. It might weigh about 204g and ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.