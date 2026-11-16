Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first smart glasses at WWDC 2027, ahead of a planned release later that year. The wearable has been in development for several years, with its design now said to be largely settled. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's prototypes are thinner than Meta's second-generation Ray-Ban glasses, with cameras built into the frames. The company is also testing a small magnetic charging connector and privacy features for the camera-equipped wearable.

Apple Smart Glasses Design, Features Leaked

Apple's upcoming smart glasses could have slimmer frames than the second-generation Meta Ray-Ban glasses, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the cameras on Apple's prototypes sit inside oval-shaped openings in the frame, rather than sticking out from its surface. An indicator light on the front is designed to show when the glasses are in use or charging.

Apple is also experimenting with other privacy features on the front of the glasses. Gurman has not shared details about these additions, but they could make it easier for people nearby to tell when the cameras are active.

The prototypes have a rather unusual charging arrangement. Apple is testing a three-pin magnetic connector near the tip of the left arm. The flat, rectangular connector is about the size of a Tic Tac and allows users to charge the glasses without taking them off. It is not clear whether Apple will keep it in the final design.

The glasses are expected to have built-in speakers for music playback and phone calls. They could also support some functions over Wi-Fi when the paired iPhone is not nearby, giving the wearable a little more flexibility than a device that depends entirely on a phone connection.

Apple Smart Glasses Could Launch Without AR Features

Apple's first smart glasses are not expected to include an augmented reality display. They will not project digital information onto the wearer's view of the surroundings. Instead, the focus appears to be on a combination of cameras, audio features and connectivity in a conventional pair of glasses.

That approach is behind the nickname reportedly used by Apple employees, who have described the device as 'AirPods for your face'. Apple is said to be testing several frame styles and colour options, with an emphasis on keeping the glasses lightweight and comfortable to wear. The company is also working on its own hardware and audio components, alongside additional sensors.

Apple Smart Glasses Expected to Debut at WWDC 2027

Apple could unveil its first smart glasses at WWDC in June 2027, with shipments expected to begin before the end of the year. The project has been in development since the early 2020s, and much of the hardware is reportedly close to being finalised.

The software, however, appears to be a different story. Gurman reports that development is running behind schedule, particularly on the software and AI side. Apple is still working towards a 2027 unveiling, although the delays could affect its plans. The company has yet to announce the smart glasses or confirm their design, features or launch timeline.