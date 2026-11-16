iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were launched in India and other global markets in September. The smartphones are the Cupertino-based tech giant's flagship candybar models. The iPhone 18 Pro series marked 19 years of the smartphone lineup, which was first introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007. In 2017, the company celebrated a decade of the series with the launch of the iPhone X, which arrived with a notably redesigned chassis. Next year, the John Ternus-led tech giant is expected to launch the 20th anniversary iPhone with a new display and chassis design, as a hands-on video of the phone's glass has been leaked.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a hands-on video that shows the purported 3D Quad-Curved Glass cover for the display of Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone. The video specifies that the glass cover belongs to the iPhone 20 Pro. It suggests that the next-generation candybar iPhone model will sport a notably redesigned front panel. The lineup might continue to feature four rounded corners, with the glass curving into the smartphone's metal mid-frame.

Other smartphone brands: “We JUST finished switching from curved screens to flat displays, and now you're bringing curved screens back?! Apple, you're so damn annoying!” https://t.co/4GLjfLNtEY — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 14, 2026

On top of this, the purported hands-on video also shows the rumoured iPhone 20 Pro with two black markings on the front, which could be for the front-facing camera. The handset might retain the smaller dynamic island as its predecessor. This further suggests that the Face ID sensor could be placed in the top-left corner under the display of the iPhone 20 Pro, similar to this year's Pro and Pro Max models.

Recently, a report highlighted that Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone model will be launched in 2027 without a dedicated Action Button. Instead, the tech giant is reportedly planning to integrate the functionalities of the Action Button into the Camera Control button. Users will reportedly be able to open the camera app with a single tap. Meanwhile, a longer press could trigger the assigned Action Button functionality.

The rumoured iPhone 20 Pro will mark the first significant redesign since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017, when Apple removed the Touch ID sensor from the front, increasing the display size, and introducing a display notch. The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to follow a similar pattern. It might also feature the next-generation A-series Apple Silicon SoC, while retaining a triple rear camera unit. However, since Apple has yet to confirm these details, one should take them with a pinch of salt.