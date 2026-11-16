After years of waiting, Google, in collaboration with Samsung, announced its brand-new lineup of Android XR-powered smart glasses called Intelligent Eyewear. We also know that these glasses are heavily dependent on Google's Gemini Live and even come with their own special “Hey Gemini” hotword, not available on Android smartphones. Thanks to a new and detailed report, there's now more news about what Apple's been up to. It details when the project began, where it's stuck at and even how Apple is scratching their head over how to best introduce its AI-powered products to its customers.

Apple's Smart Glasses to Use an Agentic Siri but Will Rely on Your iPhone for the Heavy Work

According to a detailed report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has progressed with its smart glasses but yet again remains stuck, waiting for an agentic Siri to play catch up.

Apple's first smart glasses will lack augmented reality (AR), meaning they will not make use of displays but (similar to Meta's glasses) will use cameras and sensors to view the world around them, while the user communicates via voice commands and gets answers through the built-in audio system, which is reportedly “industry-leading”. The glasses are said to appear similar to Meta's smart glasses, but will reportedly offer longer battery life, go with in-house hardware, and come in several styles, colours and material options.

Similar to the first Apple Watch and the new HomeView, the smart glasses will not run apps on the glasses, with Apple focusing on using an agentic Siri (similar to Meta's Muse), which will be mostly powered by the user's iPhone. The glasses will depend on Siri integrations by third-party developers and Siri's agentic capabilities to complete requests like making a dinner reservation, booking a car, etc. This will also reduce the need for users to pull out their iPhones and fire up their apps to get things done.

Oddly, this is exactly where Apple appears to be stuck in terms of development. The report claims that the glasses have been in development since the 2020s, and while the hardware has been finalised, the company is still waiting for Siri and its AI abilities to catch up in a way that they can be perceived as a better product when they are eventually launched.

Apple is reportedly planning a WWDC 2027 announcement, with glasses shipments also releasing by the end of the year. The smart glasses, along with the previously reported AirPods with cameras, will be part of a new wave of products by Apple, all of which will be powered by Siri AI and Apple is said to be figuring out exactly how to introduce these products with “overlapping” AI capabilities to their customers.