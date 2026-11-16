Samsung is said to have hiked the prices of several smartphones in its Galaxy M and Galaxy F lineups in India. According to a tipster, the alleged price revision affects select RAM and storage configurations of the Galaxy M17, Galaxy M17e and Galaxy F70e. The updated prices allegedly cover the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the three models, while the tipster claims that the Galaxy M17's 8GB RAM option has also become more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy M17, M17e, Galaxy F70e Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X, Samsung has increased the prices of select configurations of the Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy M17e and Galaxy F70e in India by Rs. 2,000. The revised prices are said to apply across the listed RAM and storage variants.

Price hike alert 🚨 Samsung increases the price of their smartphones by upto ₹2k: M17: • 4/128GB: ₹19,999 → ₹21,999 • 6/128GB: ₹22,999 → ₹24,999 • 8/128GB: ₹25,999 → ₹27,999 M17e: • 4/128GB: ₹18,499 → ₹20,499 • 6/128GB: ₹21,499 → ₹23,499 F70e: • 4/128GB: ₹18,499 → ₹20,499 • 6/128GB: ₹21,499 → ₹23,499 More price hike news incoming very soon. 4/64GB will launch under 25k 💀 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 15, 2026

The Samsung Galaxy M17 is now tipped to cost Rs. 21,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, up from Rs. 19,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration is said to be priced at Rs. 24,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant has reportedly gone up from Rs. 25,999 to Rs. 27,999.

For comparison, the handset was launched in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The higher-end options with 6GB and 8GB RAM, with the same onboard storage, cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively, at launch.

The tipster further claims that the Galaxy M17e and Galaxy F70e have also received similar price increases. Both smartphones are said to now cost Rs. 20,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, up from Rs. 18,499. Their 6GB RAM + 128GB variants are tipped to retail at Rs. 23,499, up from the earlier Rs. 21,499.

The leak also suggested that more price hike announcements could follow soon. As per the tipster, a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant would launch below Rs. 25,000, although he did not specify which smartphone this configuration would belong to.

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the price hikes, the revised rates are now reflected on the Samsung India website.