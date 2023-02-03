Technology News
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner

By ANI | Updated: 3 February 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Airtel

Airtel 5G Plus services will be launched in these Kerala cities in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Airtel customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost
  • Airtel's 5G services are already live in Kochi
  • The 5G speed is claimed to be up to 20-30 times faster than 4G speeds

Leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Friday launched its 5G services in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The company mentioned in a statement that its 5G services are already live in Kochi. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Airtel said its customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread. The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Amit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel-Kerala, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Kozhikode, Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram) and Thrissur in addition to Kochi. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

Gupta said the company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video-streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Airtel's 5G services will be available in Vazhuthakkad, Thampanoor, East fort, Palayam, Pattom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Pappanamcode, Kovalam, Vizhinjam and Valiyavila.

In Kozhikode, Airtel customers in Nadakkave, Palayam, Kallayi, West Hill, Kuttichira, Eranhipaalam, Meenchanda, Thondayad, Malaparamaba, Elathur and Kunnamangalam have now access to 5G services.

Citizens at Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur Round, East Fort, Koorkenchery, Olarikara, Ollur, Mannuthy and Nadathara in Thrissur district have access to Airtel's 5G services.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Airtel 5G
