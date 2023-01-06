Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, expanding the reach of the new age hi-speed network in Haryana. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat.

"Hissar and Rohtak gets ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Gurugram and Panipat," the company said in a statement.

Airtel says that its '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus will boost the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. Besides, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, among others.

Tarun Virmani, Chief Operating Officer - Haryana, Bharti Airtel noted that customers in the two cities can experience ultra-fast network and get speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

Earlier this week, Airtel announced that it had begun rolling out its 5G services to select areas in Indore.

"Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the company said in a statement at the time.

Last month, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar, which followed rollouts in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune.

