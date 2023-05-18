Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State

Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State

According to Airtel, Chennai was one of the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

By ANI | Updated: 18 May 2023 16:57 IST
Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State

Photo Credit: Airtel

Now Airtel's 5G service is available in over 500 cities or towns in Tamil Nadu

Highlights
  • Airtel eyes to cover every town and key rural area with 5G by September
  • Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3,500 towns and villages across India
  • It has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans

Leading telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday, announced that it surpassed the 2 million 5G user mark on its network in Tamil Nadu.

Airtel in a statement claimed it was the first to roll out fifth-generation mobile system (5G) in the country and Chennai was one of the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

Now Airtel's 5G service is available in over 500 cities or towns in Tamil Nadu. According to the statement, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore and Salem are among the 460 towns along with 173 villages to have benefited in the State.

It said its 5G service already connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important business hubs across the State.

Tarun Virmani, Chief Executive Officer for Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel, said "We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Tamil Nadu. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed two million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network."

Virmani added the company will continue to advance its network, bridging every town and key rural areas across the state, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

According to the statement, Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3,500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the 10-million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally.

Airtel said it was well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

The company said it had also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. It said customers will be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Airtel, 5G, Airtel 5G Plus
iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details

Related Stories

Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  8. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  9. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  3. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  4. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  5. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  6. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
  7. Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
  8. Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details
  10. The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.