Airtel Introduces Rs. 489 and Rs. 509 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 60GB Data

Airtel prepaid users will also get Airtel Thanks benefits like Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2023 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel Rs. 489 plans come with Apollo 24/7 Circle benefit as well

Highlights
  • Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling
  • The plan priced at Rs. 489 offers 50GB data for 30 days validity
  • The plans come with 300 SMSes for 30 days

Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans with massive data benefits of up to 60GB data for 30 days validity. The plans priced at Rs. 489 and Rs. 509 also offer unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and other benefits like free access to Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and more. Both of these plans come with 30 days validity. Additionally, there is also a data add-on plan with 50GB of data priced at Rs. 301.

Airtel Rs. 489 plan benefits

Airtel's Rs. 489 prepaid plan comes with 50GB mobile data along with unlimited local/STD voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with validity for 30 days. Users will also get free access to Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid plan benefits

The new Rs. 509 prepaid plan from Airtel offers the same benefits as Rs. 489 prepaid plan, except for the additional data benefit of 10GB. The plan comes with 60GB data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for one month. Other benefits like free access to Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24/7 Circle remain the same.

In addition to these two plans, those willing to opt for data add-on plans can get it for Rs. 301. Users will also get additional data of 50GB on their existing plan along with access to Wynk Music Premium. There is another long-term plan priced at Rs. 3,359 that offers a free Disney Plus subscription for one year.

Meanwhile, Airtel is reportedly hiking tariffs by up to 10 percent by March this year. The investment banking firm Jefferies has said that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will increase their tariffs in the last quarter of fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. As per analysts, increasing pressure on the revenue and margins of the companies, as well as moderate gains in average revenue per user (ARPU), could be the prime reasons for this hike. 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Prepaid plans, Airtel Rs. 489 plan, Airtel Rs. 509 plan
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Realme Coca-Cola Phone Officially Revealed, Hinting at Imminent Launch
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

