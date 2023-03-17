Airtel is now offering unlimited 5G data to its prepaid and postpaid customers in India. Airtel subscribers with an active data plan of Rs. 239 or above can avail of this latest offer. The unlimited 5G data is an introductory offer for customers to experience high-speed 5G data and can be availed in all locations where Airtel's 5G Plus network is active. Users can claim the latest offer through the Airtel Thanks app on both Android and iOS. The Sunil Mittal-led telco is expected to round off the nationwide rollout of 5G services by end of March 2024.

To encourage customers to upgrade to its next-generation wireless broadband service, Bharti Airtel has recently introduced unlimited 5G data. Airtel 5G Plus users can now access the introductory unlimited 5G data offer by heading to the Airtel Thanks app on Android and iOS. Users have to click the “Claim Unlimited 5G data” banner to claim the offer.

It will be available in locations where Airtel 5G is live and prepaid customers with an active unlimited plan that costs at least Rs. 239 are eligible for this offer. All prepaid customers can claim this offer after the recharge, while postpaid users can claim it every month on bill generation.

The new plan could counter Reliance Jio's latest postpaid plan announced earlier this week. Jio's Rs. 2,999 plan offers access to high-speed 5G data for 365 days.

Airtel had introduced two new prepaid plans with massive data benefits of up to 60GB with a validity of 30 days back in January. The plans priced at Rs. 489 and Rs. 509 offer unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, and other benefits like free access to Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and more.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key locations in India. Earlier this week, the company launched high-speed 5G services in 125 new cities, taking the overall 5G coverage to 265 cities in India. The Sunil Mittal-led telco said it is well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

