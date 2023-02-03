Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Get 4 Years of Android, 5 Years of Security Updates

OnePlus 11 5G is set to launch in India on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 February 2023 16:40 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 skin on top

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It gets 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, 32-megapixel front snapper
  • The OnePlus 11 5G packs 5,000mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus 11 5G is all set to launch in India on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event. The Shenzhen company already debuted this smartphone in China earlier this month. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip — a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 skin on top. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed that this smartphone will receive 4 years of Android version updates and 5 years of security updates.

Lau announced on Friday that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the company's first flagship smartphone to support 4 years of Android version updates and 5 years of security updates. This announcement could imply that OnePlus 11 5G users will be getting Android 14, Android 15, Android 16, and Android 17 versions via OTA updates in the future.

The OnePlus 11 5G has already been launched in China and is set to debut in India on February 7. A recent report claims that this smartphone will be offered in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 256 storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM variant is tipped to cost Rs. 61,999.

Furthermore, the report mentions that the OnePlus 11 5G might become available for early booking in India from February 11. This OnePlus smartphone is expected to go on sale starting from February 14.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front snapper. There is a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

