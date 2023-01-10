Technology News

Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela

Airtel 5G Plus services are said to be available to customers in a phased manner.

By Agencies | Updated: 10 January 2023 15:41 IST
Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bharti Airtel

Airtel said it would augment network making its services available across Odisha in due course of time

Leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela of Odisha.

The company said it has deployed the ultrafast 5G services at the Kalinga and Birsa Munda stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, respectively, which are hosting the forthcoming Men's Hockey World Cup.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Customers with the fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Airtel said it would augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Soumendra Sahu, Chief Operating Officer - Odisha, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to power the two stadiums hosting the men's hockey world cup. While at the stadium, customers can experience a superfast network that will allow them high-definition video streaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and videos and more."

He also added, "We are also launching our 5G services in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and Rourkela. Customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds..."

Airtel 5G Plus would bolster the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers, it said. In addition, it will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The company said India will be able to get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus will boost education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Bharti Airtel also announced the roll out of its 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak in Haryana last week. The Telecom giant also said that users with 5G-enabled devices will get to experience the high-speed Airtel 5G network without paying anything extra. This is only until the rollout of 5G services is more widespread.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Airtel 5G Plus, Airtel, 5G
Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
Featured video of the day
Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: The Last of Us, Taaza Khabar, and more!

Related Stories

Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS Plus Extra, Deluxe are up to 40 Percent Off for 3, 12-month plans
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  3. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  4. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  5. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  7. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Getting Android 13 Update in India
  9. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  10. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela
  2. Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
  3. PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
  4. Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent
  5. Meta Appoints Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India
  6. Microsoft Trying to Integrate OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint: Report
  7. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  8. Apple Maps Will Now Help Users Find Parking Spaces, Charging Spots for EVs: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Spotted on BIS Database, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.