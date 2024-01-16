Jio announced a list of additional benefits on an annual prepaid plan as part of its Republic Day Offer. Upon a recharge of Rs. 2,999, customers can get discount coupons for popular e-commerce sites, online fashion retailers, and food delivery applications. Notably, this is not a new plan that the telecom operator has introduced. The offers extended are applicable for a limited period. All the usual benefits of the existing prepaid plan like call or data charges continue uninterrupted.

The network service provider has detailed the additional benefits that are being extended with the Rs. 2,999 recharge plan on its website. The customers will be able to avail of several coupons on sites like Ajio, Tira, and Ixigo. On a minimum purchase of Rs. 2,499 on Ajio, customers can get a Rs. 500 discount with the help of the coupon provided with the plan.

Similarly, on Tira, shoppers can bag a 30 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on their purchases, while on Ixigo, users can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on flight tickets. Coupons worth Rs. 250 on Swiggy are also available, split into two coupons of Rs. 125. Lastly, customers will also be able to get a 10 percent discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 from Reliance Digital.

All the aforementioned partner coupons will be accessible through the customer's MyJio account once the Rs. 2,999 recharge is completed. Users will then be able to copy and apply the discount or offer codes on the relevant applications and websites. Jio noted that all partner coupons should be redeemed before their expiry date and more details about the validity of each coupon are listed on linked FAQ documents on the MyJio app. The offers are applicable from January 15 to January 31.

Jio offers unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day alongside unlimited 5G data with the Rs. 2,999 plan. The plan is valid for 365 days and it also offers JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud access, although it does not include a JioCinema Premium subscription.

