Jio Launches New Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 898

Jio unveiled an annual plan of Rs. 2799 with 100 outgoing and incoming minutes and 25GB of data.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 12:37 IST
Jio Launches New Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 898

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Jio is offering new in-flight plans starting at Rs. 195

  • All roaming plans offer unlimited incoming SMS
  • Jio's Rs. 2,799 plan covers 51 countries
  • Jio is providing three packs for users in US, Mexico and US Virgin Island
Reliance Jio has introduced new international unlimited roaming packs for its customers. Jio's latest unlimited international roaming packs range from Rs. 898 to Rs. 3,455. The former comes with seven days validity while the latter offers 30 days validity. Customers travelling to countries like UAE, US, and Mexico can opt for these plans. It offers unlimited voice calling support to India and unlimited incoming SMS. Additionally, Jio is providing a new annual roaming plan for Rs. 2,799 with 100-minute voice calls and 2GB data across several travel destinations.

The telecom operator on Thursday launched a new range of international roaming packs for customers. Users travelling to UAE can avail of three new international roaming packs from Jio. The plans priced at Rs. 898, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,998 offer 7, 14, and 24 days validity, respectively. The Rs. 2,998 plan offers 250 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls to India and 7GB of data.

The Rs. 898 and Rs. 1,598 plans provide 100 and 150 voice calls and 3GB and 1GB data, respectively. Standard PayGo rates will be applicable for calls to other countries. They provide unlimited incoming SMS alongside 100 outgoing SMS messages. After the high-speed data limit is consumed the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Jio is providing three packs for users in the US, Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands. The basic plan priced at Rs. 1,555 comes with 10 days validity and provides 150-minute voice calls and 7GB data. The Rs. 2,555 and Rs. 3,455 plans offer 250-minute voice calls. The former has 15GB data and 21 days validity, while the latter offers 25GB data and 30 days validity.

All three plans provide unlimited incoming calls including Wi-Fi calls and incoming SMS. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls to India only.

Further, Jio has launched an annual plan priced at Rs. 2799 with 100 outgoing and incoming minutes along with 25GB of data. The plan covers 51 countries. Additionally, Jio is offering new in-flight plans starting at Rs. 195.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge Plans, Jio Roaming Plans, Jio International Roaming Packs
