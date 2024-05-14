Technology News

A new Tata Play Binge pack will allow users to select six OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 199 a month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 17:28 IST
Tata Play to Offer Amazon Prime Lite Subscription Bundled With DTH and New Binge Plans

Photo Credit: Tata Play/Amazon Prime

Tata Play’s DTH and Binge plans offer the entire content library of Amazon Prime

  • Subscribers will be able to watch Amazon Prime Lite on any two screens
  • Amazon Prime Lite subscribers will get unlimited free shipping on Amazon
  • Tata Play’s DTH plans with Prime Video start at Rs. 199
Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has collaborated with Amazon Prime to bring its content to the subscribers of its DTH and Binge packs. The company is now offering Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions along with its existing DTH plans that also allow access to TV channels and its new Binge packs where users can either opt for all the 33 OTT platforms or select any six apps for a lower monthly subscription price. Tata Play users can also subscribe to the annual subscription of Amazon Prime through Tata Play DTH with a limited introductory offer.

Explaining the reason behind the partnership, Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play said, “While on the one hand, Tata Play's robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime's outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition.”

With the new offerings, users can subscribe to DTH or Binge plans with Amazon Prime. Tata Play DTH subscribers can add Prime Video along with their choice of TV channels in multiple packs starting from Rs. 199 per month. Prime Lite with Tata Play Binge subscribers can now select Prime Lite in two separate plans. They can access all 33 OTT platforms along with Prime Video at Rs. 349 per month or can subscribe to six OTT apps including Prime Video for Rs. 199 a month.

With the Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Tata Play users will be able to access the full selection of shows and movies on Prime Video including original series such as Panchayat, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Dhootha, Farzi, and more. Viewers can watch content on any two screens. Alongside, subscribers will also get other Prime Lite benefits such as free unlimited same-day delivery across more than one million products and next-day delivery across more than four million products while shopping on Amazon. They will also get early access to sales, exclusive deals, and five percent cashback on using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Interestingly, Tata Play Binge is offering users a choice in picking a selection of OTT platforms that they prefer for the first time. The platform will allow users to choose six OTT platforms if they do not watch the rest and pay Rs. 199 per month. Users will be able to choose from more than 30 national, international, and regional apps.

