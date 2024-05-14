Technology News
  iOS 17.5 With EU Web Distribution for Apps, Cross Platform Unwanted Tracker Alerts Released by Apple

iOS 17.5 With EU Web Distribution for Apps, Cross-Platform Unwanted Tracker Alerts Released by Apple

iOS 17.5 comes with a new 'Repair State' mode that allows users to leave Find My and Activation Lock enabled on their iPhone when sending it in for repair.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2024 14:49 IST
iOS 17.5 With EU Web Distribution for Apps, Cross-Platform Unwanted Tracker Alerts Released by Apple

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17.5 builds on EU-only features that allow apps to be installed without the App Store

Highlights
  • iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 are now available to download globally
  • The latest iOS 17.5 update adds cross platform tracker detection
  • iOS 17.5 also adds support for Web Distribution for apps in the EU
iOS 17.5 is now available for download along with handy new features that are aimed at improving privacy and security. The latest iOS update has arrived alongside iPadOS 17.5, a day before Apple's new iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024) go on sale in India and global markets. With the latest update, Apple has added support for identifying unknown third-party item trackers, while users in the EU will allow users to download apps from websites instead of using third party apps or the App Store.

The iOS 17.5 update began rolling out to users on Monday night and users with an iPhone 15 and older models all the way back to the iPhone XR can download and install the update. The most notable change will only be available to customers in the EU — Web Distribution for iOS apps. After installing the latest iOS 17.5 update, users in the region will be able to download Apple-notarised apps directly from a developer's websites, making it easier to 'sideload' apps without alternative app stores that were introduced on iOS 17.4 earlier this year.

Apple has also highlighted another noteworthy feature that has been included as part of the iOS 17.5 update — cross-platform support for detecting unknown item trackers. The company has partnered with Google to enable detection of AirTags and devices that are compatible with Google's Find My Device network that was launched in the US last month. As a result, both iOS and Android phones will now be able to detect unknown trackers moving with them.

Another safety feature that has made its way to iOS 17.5 is a Repair State feature that allows users to keep Find My and Activation Lock enabled when they send their iPhone in for repair. The company's previous policy required users to disable Find My and Activation Lock to ensure that the device being sent in for repair was not stolen.

Users who update to iOS 17.5 will be able to access a new offline mode on Apple News+ that allows them to access both the news tab and Today feed without access to the Internet, while subscribers can also play a new game called Quartiles. The Apple Podcasts widget has also been updated with support for a dynamic background that is updated whenever a new podcast is played.

 Users with an iPhone XR or newer model can open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now. in order to install the latest iOS 17.5 update. The same process can be followed to install the latest iPadOS 17.5 on eligible models, according to the company.

