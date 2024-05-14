Google usually release its Pixel flagships in October every year. While there's still plenty of time for the phone's to launch, the Pixel 9 series has leaked via live images offering a glimpse at their design. The hands-on images of the rumoured Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL show rounded corners and pill-shaped camera bars on the rear. The Pixel 9 series is set to get AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 9 is said to come in a 12GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pro models could be available in a 16GB+128GB configuration. The Pixel 9 series is said to include four models.

Russian website Rozetked has shared alleged live images and specifications of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The lineup lacks the visor-shaped camera module and are instead seen with a pill-shaped bar. They have rounded corners and a flat back panel and screen. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are shown to have similar size. The Pro variants appear to have a matte back and glossy frame, while the Pixel 9 has a glossy back and matte frame. The leak also includes a few comparison shots with previous Pixel handsets and iPhone 15 models.

As per the leak, the Pixel 9 will be launched in 12GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL could be available in a 16GB + 128GB configuration. The vanilla model is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro and XL models could feature 6.24-inch and 6.73-inch screens, respectively. All three models are expected to have AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and are said to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are said to be identical in size, but the former could come with larger bezels. They are tipped to feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras and support ultra-wideband technology. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, might get a dual rear camera setup.

Additionally, the publication claims that this year the Pixel series will include four models — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could run on Android 15.

