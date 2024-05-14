Technology News

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Leak in Live Images; Specifications Tipped

Google Pixel 9 is said to get a 6.24-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2024 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Rozetked

Pixel 9 series is said to include four models

Highlights
  • Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October
  • Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are said to be identical in size
  • Pixel 9 could be released in 12GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration
Google usually release its Pixel flagships in October every year. While there's still plenty of time for the phone's to launch, the Pixel 9 series has leaked via live images offering a glimpse at their design. The hands-on images of the rumoured Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL show rounded corners and pill-shaped camera bars on the rear. The Pixel 9 series is set to get AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 9 is said to come in a 12GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pro models could be available in a 16GB+128GB configuration. The Pixel 9 series is said to include four models.

Russian website Rozetked has shared alleged live images and specifications of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The lineup lacks the visor-shaped camera module and are instead seen with a pill-shaped bar. They have rounded corners and a flat back panel and screen. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are shown to have similar size. The Pro variants appear to have a matte back and glossy frame, while the Pixel 9 has a glossy back and matte frame. The leak also includes a few comparison shots with previous Pixel handsets and iPhone 15 models. 

As per the leak, the Pixel 9 will be launched in 12GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL could be available in a 16GB + 128GB configuration. The vanilla model is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro and XL models could feature 6.24-inch and 6.73-inch screens, respectively. All three models are expected to have AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and are said to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are said to be identical in size, but the former could come with larger bezels. They are tipped to feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras and support ultra-wideband technology. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, might get a dual rear camera setup.

Additionally, the publication claims that this year the Pixel series will include four models — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could run on Android 15.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
