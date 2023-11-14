Technology News

Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi

Vi is yet to officially announce a date for the rollout of its 5G network services in the country.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2023 15:04 IST
Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi

Vi has not specified which locations in Pune and Delhi will have access to 5G connectivity

Highlights
  • Vi is yet to announce the rollout of its 5G services in India
  • The operator has teased the arrival of its 5G network in two cities
  • Vi says that users should be able to access 5G with their existing SIM
Vi has teased the launch of its 5G network in India via its website. Over a year after rivals Airtel and Jio began to roll out their 5G network services in the country, the beleaguered telecom operator has revealed that 5G connectivity is coming to some locations in two cities in India. Vi recently claimed it achieved peak speeds of over 3.7Gbps on the high-speed millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum band on government-allocated spectrum and could launch its 5G network services in the country soon.

The telecom operator's website was recently updated to suggest the imminent arrival of 5G connectivity in the country. "Get ready to experience the potential of the Vi 5G network in India with 5G live at select places in Pune and Delhi, the website states. There's no word from the operator on when and where 5G connectivity will be available in these cities.

vi 5g rollout teaser vi 5g

The telecom operator's website indicates 5G could soon be rolled out in two cities
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

 

Customers will require a 5G ready SIM in order to be able to connect to the 5G network, according to Vi's website. Earlier this year, Vi published a blog post explaining that its 4G SIM cards are 5G ready, which means that as long as a user has a 5G-capable smartphone, they should be able to access the company's 5G network when it is rolled out. The telecom operator also stated that it will provide 5G ready SIM cards at Vi stores.

Earlier this year, Vi announced that it had achieved peak speeds of 3.7Gbps on the mmWave spectrum band, while download speeds on the 3.5GHz spectrum band were as high as 1.5Gbps. The mmWave test was conducted in Pune, while the sub-6GHz spectrum band tests were performed in Pune and in Gandhinagar.

Vi already lags behind both Airtel and Jio, the country's leading telecom operators that have already rolled out 5G network connectivity across several cities and towns in the country. Airtel's '5G Plus' and Jio's 'True 5G' networks are reportedly available in over 10,000 cities in total. Both the leading telecom operators are currently offering unlimited access to 5G networks for subscribers with active plans, while they continue the process of rolling out their networks in the country.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
