Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Launch in February at MWC 2024; Camera Details Leaked

Sony Xperia 1 VI will likely be unveiled during a Sony event at MWC 2024 on February 26.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2024 13:37 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Launch in February at MWC 2024; Camera Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VI is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 V (pictured)

  • Sony Xperia 1 VI is likley to sport a triple rear camera unit
  • The primary sensor is expected to be paired with an ultra-wide lens
  • The Sony Xperia 1 VI could carry three 48-megapixel rear sensors
Sony Xperia 1 VI may be introduced to the market soon. The phone is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 V, which was launched in May 2023. The Xperia 1 V carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera unit including a 52-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 12-megapixel sensors. Although Sony has not yet given out any details about a successor, details about the Sony Xperia 1 VI have surfaced online.

X user Insider Sony (@INSIDERSONY) shared a leaked promotional image that suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 VI may be unveiled during a Sony event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. In a subsequent thread of posts, the same user shared details about the purported phone's rear cameras.

Similar to the current gen phone, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. However, the specifications of the camera units are expected to be different. According to the leak, the Sony Xperia 1 VI could include a 48-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Exmor T sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, 48mm focal length, full-pixel dual-PD autofocus, and 2x optical zoom.

The other two units are also tipped to be 48-megapixel Exmor T sensors but one of them is said to be a 1/2.7-inch sensor with Sony 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) technology paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 14mm-18mm focal length, while the other is said to be a similar resolution telephoto shooter with 70mm-135mm focal length, expandable digitally up to 270mm and may offer up to 3x optical zoom and up to 6x sensor crop zoom.

Notably, the Sony Xperia 1 V features a 52-megapixel 1/1.3.5-inch primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and another 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6x hybrid zoom. The handset was priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) for its lone 12GB + 256GB option.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VI, Sony Xperia 1 VI launch, Sony Xperia 1 VI specifications, Sony, MCW 2024, MCW, Mobile World Congress
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
