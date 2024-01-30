Photo Credit: Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VI may be introduced to the market soon. The phone is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 V, which was launched in May 2023. The Xperia 1 V carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera unit including a 52-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 12-megapixel sensors. Although Sony has not yet given out any details about a successor, details about the Sony Xperia 1 VI have surfaced online.
X user Insider Sony (@INSIDERSONY) shared a leaked promotional image that suggests that the Sony Xperia 1 VI may be unveiled during a Sony event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. In a subsequent thread of posts, the same user shared details about the purported phone's rear cameras.
Sony Xperia 1 VI (Mark 6) Spec's— INSIDER SONY (@INSIDERSONY) January 28, 2024
Similar to the current gen phone, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. However, the specifications of the camera units are expected to be different. According to the leak, the Sony Xperia 1 VI could include a 48-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Exmor T sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, 48mm focal length, full-pixel dual-PD autofocus, and 2x optical zoom.
The other two units are also tipped to be 48-megapixel Exmor T sensors but one of them is said to be a 1/2.7-inch sensor with Sony 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) technology paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 14mm-18mm focal length, while the other is said to be a similar resolution telephoto shooter with 70mm-135mm focal length, expandable digitally up to 270mm and may offer up to 3x optical zoom and up to 6x sensor crop zoom.
Notably, the Sony Xperia 1 V features a 52-megapixel 1/1.3.5-inch primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and another 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6x hybrid zoom. The handset was priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) for its lone 12GB + 256GB option.
