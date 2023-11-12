Jio AirFiber is the company's latest service based on 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), and it is for people who do not have access to fiber broadband in their office or home locations. Reliance officially made the Jio AirFiber available in eight Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. After over a month, the company, on the eve of Diwali, has expanded the availability of Jio AirFiber to more cities. The company's dedicated page for Jio AirFiber now has the complete list of cities that can avail of the services.

JioAirFiber: Full list of 115 cities

Andhra Pradesh - Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram

Delhi - Delhi NCR

Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dahod, Deesa, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, and Wadhwan

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Udupi

Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadnagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Solapur

Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Ambur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Namakkal, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore

Telangana - Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Sircilla, Suryapet, Tandur, and Warangal

West Bengal - Kolkata

Jio AirFiber: Offering and plans

Under the Jio AirFiber service, users get access to over 550 digital TV channels along with subscriptions to over 16 OTT apps. For users who do not have fiber access at their location, Jio's AirFiber services offer Wi-Fi-like services and ensure a strong signal at such signals. Reliances have already showcased multiple use cases of Jio AirFiber, which can help power smart home services like surveillance, smart home IoT, gaming, and home networking systems. Along with Jio AirFiber, users get a 4K smart set-top box and voice-enabled remote bundled.

For Jio AirFiber, the company installs an outdoor unit on your terrace/rooftop or outside your home. This installation service is chargeable at Rs. 1,000, but the company can waive this charge when availing an annual plan.

Talking about plans, the Jio AirFiber plans start at as low as Rs 599, excluding GST, for a month and offer up to 30 Mbps speed and unlimited downloads. The plan also offers access to a bunch of OTT services like JioCinema, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, ALTBalaji, Universal+, and EPIC.

There are Rs. 899 and 1199 monthly plans are also available under Jio AirFiber plans in India. Users can also opt for annual or six-month plans.

