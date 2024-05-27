Vodafone India (Vi) has launched the Vi Guarantee Programme which is offering eligible subscribers 130GB of free data. This is a limited-period offer for prepaid users of the telecom service provider using a 5G-enabled or a new 4G smartphone. Under this programme, users will get 10GB of additional data in 13 consecutive tranches free of cost. However, the company requires users to not switch to postpaid, deactivate the number, or change their existing eligible plan to get the full benefits of the offer.

Vodafone India's Vi Guarantee Programme: Details

The telecom operator announced the offer last week in a post. Describing the Vi Guarantee Programme, the document stated, “Eligible Subscribers fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be entitled to get a total of 130 GB extra data over a one-year period on a complimentary basis. Once the Offer is claimed, extra data will be credited to customer's account in 13 tranches of 10GB each valid for 28 days.”

To be eligible for this offer, the user must be a prepaid subscriber with an unlimited daily data pack which starts at RS. 239 and goes up to Rs. 3,199. The user will also have to continue to recharge the same pack for the entire duration of this offer (13 tranches of 28 days).

In case a user switches to postpaid or deactivates their number, they will not get the remainder of the benefit. The user is also required to own a 5G or a new 4G smartphone. This offer is not available in the telecom circles of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, North East, and Orissa.

Further, the limited offer is active between May 25 and the midnight of June 14. The extra data can only be consumed once users have exhausted their daily data limit.

How to Claim the Vi Guarantee Programme Offer

Users first need to ensure they are on the Vodafone Idea network and are using a 4G or 5G smartphone. The offer will not work if the user belongs to the telecom circles of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, North East, and Orissa. Eligible users can simply dial 121199 or 199199# on their smartphone. Once the USSD code runs, they will need to follow the steps and choose to claim the offer. Once done, they should get a confirmation text message. Users can also check the additional data by running the USSD code *199#

