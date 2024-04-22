Bharti Airtel has upgraded its portfolio of international roaming (IR) recharge plans by bringing new plans starting at Rs. 133 per day. The new roaming plan covers a range of 184 countries and is designed to benefit people who travel to multiple destinations. The latest plan includes benefits like unlimited data and in-flight connectivity. Users can opt for auto-renewal of the plan via the Thanks app. Airtel's major rivals in the telecom market, Jio and Vodafone Idea are also providing competitive international roaming packs for customers travelling abroad.

Airtel has announced new international roaming plans starting at Rs. 133 per day on Monday (April 22). The new plan offers unlimited data, voice benefits, and 24x7 contact centre support. Additionally, the base pack offers in-flight connectivity that allows passengers to make calls, send messages, and access the internet while they are on board a flight. Customers will get their international roaming auto-activated upon landing in their destination country.

The Rs. 133 per day plan covers 184 countries. If a user is travelling to multiple countries, the same pack will work across the covered countries. This eliminates the need to subscribe to different packs for different destinations.

Bharti Airtel claims that the new plan is more economical than the local SIMs of most countries. Users can auto-renew the plan through the Airtel Thanks App. They can also manage plans, switch the service on or off, and change the plan through the app.

Airtel's international roaming plans start at Rs. 649, as per the company website. This plan offers 500MB of data and 100 minutes free outgoing and incoming calls with one-day validity. Meanwhile, the Rs. 14,999 plan has 365 days of validity and offers 3000 minutes of calling and 15GB of data. Similar plans have been offered by Jio, and Vodafone Idea as well.

