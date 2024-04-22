Technology News

Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries

Bharti Airtel's new recharge plan allows users to access the services from 184 countries on a single IR activation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 18:54 IST
Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries

Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel users can auto-renew the plan through the Airtel Thanks App

Highlights
  • Airtel’s new international roaming recharge plans cover 184 countries
  • Airtel’s new packs include features like in-flight connectivity
  • Airtel offers auto-renewal feature
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its portfolio of international roaming (IR) recharge plans by bringing new plans starting at Rs. 133 per day. The new roaming plan covers a range of 184 countries and is designed to benefit people who travel to multiple destinations. The latest plan includes benefits like unlimited data and in-flight connectivity. Users can opt for auto-renewal of the plan via the Thanks app. Airtel's major rivals in the telecom market, Jio and Vodafone Idea are also providing competitive international roaming packs for customers travelling abroad.

Airtel has announced new international roaming plans starting at Rs. 133 per day on Monday (April 22). The new plan offers unlimited data, voice benefits, and 24x7 contact centre support. Additionally, the base pack offers in-flight connectivity that allows passengers to make calls, send messages, and access the internet while they are on board a flight. Customers will get their international roaming auto-activated upon landing in their destination country.

The Rs. 133 per day plan covers 184 countries. If a user is travelling to multiple countries, the same pack will work across the covered countries. This eliminates the need to subscribe to different packs for different destinations.

Bharti Airtel claims that the new plan is more economical than the local SIMs of most countries. Users can auto-renew the plan through the Airtel Thanks App. They can also manage plans, switch the service on or off, and change the plan through the app.

Airtel's international roaming plans start at Rs. 649, as per the company website. This plan offers 500MB of data and 100 minutes free outgoing and incoming calls with one-day validity. Meanwhile, the Rs. 14,999 plan has 365 days of validity and offers 3000 minutes of calling and 15GB of data. Similar plans have been offered by Jio, and Vodafone Idea as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel IR Roaming Plans, Airtel Recharge Plans
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial

Related Stories

Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  2. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  3. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  4. Oppo K12 to Launch on April 24; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  5. Realme P1 Series Goes on Sale in India: Launch Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  7. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Queries Around Indian Elections
  8. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  9. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  10. WhatsApp Working on a Feature to Let Users Add Favourite Contacts: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  2. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  3. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
  4. Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
  5. Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
  6. WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
  7. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  8. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  9. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  10. Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »