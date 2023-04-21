Croma is celebrating its partnership with team Gujarat Titans by offering a range of discounts and offers during the ongoing IPL season. Immerse yourself in the game, not only as a spectator but also as a participant. Join in the fun by playing along with your favourite teams and you will stand a chance to win Croma vouchers worth up to Rs. 10,000. If you aren't one of the lucky winners, there's no reason to be sad. Croma has a plethora of amazing deals on electronics and cricket offers to elevate your game night experience. From premium LED TVs and soundbars to air conditioners and smartphones, this sale has something for every cricket enthusiast.

Mi 5A 100 cm (40-inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

You can elevate your cricket viewing with the Mi 5A 40-inch full-HD LED Smart Android TV, now available at a special price during Croma's sale. With stunning visuals and immersive Dolby Audio, you can access popular apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. The sleek bezel-less display and Vivid Picture Engine make it perfect for cricket enthusiasts. You can now purchase it for just Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999) and enjoy a Rs. 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

OnePlus 50Y1S Pro 126cm (50-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV

Discover unparalleled cricket entertainment with the OnePlus 50Y1S Pro 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV, featured in Croma's sale at just Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,999). Enjoy a 4K display, popular streaming apps, 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, and innovative Farfield Voice Control. You can also benefit from an instant discount worth Rs. 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI and regular transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 32,999 (MRP: Rs. 45,999)

Sony HT-S500RF 1000W Bluetooth Soundbar

Immerse yourself in the thrilling sounds of cricket with the Sony HT-S500RF 1000W Bluetooth Soundbar, now available at a special price during Croma's sale. With its 5.1-channel configuration, Bluetooth 1.3 connectivity, front tweeters, and Dolby Digital Technology, this soundbar delivers a powerful audio experience. Priced at just Rs. 36,877 (MRP: Rs. 43,990), you can also enjoy a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 36,877 (MRP: Rs. 43,990)

Voltas Vectra 4 in 1 Convertible 1.3 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas Vectra 1.3 Ton Inverter Split AC will help you stay cool even as your favourite cricketers turn the heat up. It is currently available at Rs. 31,490 (MRP: Rs. 60,636) during Croma's sale. Featuring a copper condenser, 1-year comprehensive and 10-year compressor warranty, and stabilizer-free operation, it's ideal for rooms up to 150 square feet. Enjoy Rs. 1,000 instant discounts on both ICICI and HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 31,490 (MRP: Rs. 60,636)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G can capture every cricket moment, and it is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 20,999) during Croma's sale. Featuring a 6.6-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor, this smartphone is perfect for on-the-go match updates. There's a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera, along with a 5000mAh battery. You can save an additional Rs. 2,000 with instant discounts on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 20,999)

iPad Air (5th generation)

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) is currently priced at Rs. 58,090 (MRP: Rs. 59,900) during Croma's ongoing sale. The 10.9-inch LED-backlit display, M1 chip, and 8GB RAM provide a seamless match streaming and multitasking experience. You can also claim your benefit of Rs. 3,000 cashback and No Cost EMI for 6 months on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, or a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card.

Buy now at Rs. 58,090 (MRP: Rs. 59,900)

