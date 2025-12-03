Technology News
iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts: Specifications, Features

iPhone 16 is currently available in India via Croma and Apple India online store in five colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 11:08 IST
iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 was launched globally in September 2024
  • iPhone 16 ships with a Camera Control button
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 6,900 on the iPhone 16
Apple launched the iPhone 16 in India last year as part of the Cupertino tech giant's 2024 smartphone lineup. After the global launch of this year's vanilla iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 saw a significant price drop of nearly Rs. 10,000. However, during sale events, we've seen the price of the iPhone 16 drop even further. Croma has listed the handset at a relatively low price. Moreover, the retail chain is allowing customers to avail instant discounts on credit cards of select banks to further lower the cost of the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Price Drops to Rs. 62,990 With Discounts on Croma

Currently, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs. 66,990 for the base 128GB storage variant on Croma, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 69,900. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage and 512GB storage options are listed at Rs. 76,490 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

However, Croma offers an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI credit cards, taking the effective price to Rs. 62,990, which means that customers can save up to Rs. 6,900 of iPhone 16. It also offers the same Rs. 4,000 discount to ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and SBI credit card holders if they choose a “low-cost EMI” option of more than six months.

It's worth noting that Apple discontinued the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the iPhone 16 after the launch of iPhone 17. Hence, it appears that Croma has listed some leftover units when the two storage options were still officially available. Moreover, Apple recently slashed the price of the iPhone 16 by about Rs. 10,000, bringing it down to Rs. 69,990 from Rs. 79,990 at launch.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 16 arrived in India in September 2024. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, enhanced Ceramic Shield protection, and a Dynamic Island feature. It is powered by Apple's 3nm octa-core A18 chipset, featuring a six core CPU, a five core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. For optics, the phone carries a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts: Specifications, Features
