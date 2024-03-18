Technology News
  OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market

OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market

OnePlus entered the smart TV market in India in 2019 with the OnePlus TV Q1 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 17:03 IST
OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus hasn't released any new TV models since last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus could be stepping back from the TV business in India
  • The brand currently selling two monitors in India
  • OnePlus is yet to share an official statement about the matter
OnePlus may have decided to discontinue the production and sale of televisions and monitors in India. The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese brand has removed the TV and Displays categories from its India website hinting at a potential shift in business strategy. OnePlus forayed into the television category back in 2019 by launching the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Over the years, it released multiple affordable and mid-range smart TV models in the country. OnePlus is yet to share an official statement regarding its exit from the TV and Display business in India.

OnePlus has silently removed the TV and Displays sections from its official Indian website, indicating a potential departure from the TV market in the country. The microsite for TVs and Display currently shows a 404 error page.

So far, OnePlus has not announced its exit from the smart TV market in India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the brand for a comment on the matter and will update the story once we get a response.

OnePlus entered the smart TV market in India in 2019 with the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Since then, the company has launched several models in different price ranges. However, OnePlus hasn't released any new TV models since last year. Meanwhile, the company has only two models — OnePlus X 27-inch and OnePlus E 24-inch — in its monitor product portfolio. Another BBK electronics subsidiary Realme has also reportedly ceased the production and sale of its smart TVs in India.

The brand is a leading player in India's smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, OnePlus was the fastest-growing brand in India's smartphone market in Q2 2023 with 68 percent year-on-year growth. The company has kicked off its journey in 2024 with the launch of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in January. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to go official on April 1.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Resolution Standard 4K
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Q1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Removes TV, Monitor Categories From India Website, Signals Potential Withdrawal From Market
