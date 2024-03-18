OnePlus may have decided to discontinue the production and sale of televisions and monitors in India. The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese brand has removed the TV and Displays categories from its India website hinting at a potential shift in business strategy. OnePlus forayed into the television category back in 2019 by launching the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Over the years, it released multiple affordable and mid-range smart TV models in the country. OnePlus is yet to share an official statement regarding its exit from the TV and Display business in India.

OnePlus has silently removed the TV and Displays sections from its official Indian website, indicating a potential departure from the TV market in the country. The microsite for TVs and Display currently shows a 404 error page.

So far, OnePlus has not announced its exit from the smart TV market in India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the brand for a comment on the matter and will update the story once we get a response.

OnePlus entered the smart TV market in India in 2019 with the OnePlus TV Q1 series. Since then, the company has launched several models in different price ranges. However, OnePlus hasn't released any new TV models since last year. Meanwhile, the company has only two models — OnePlus X 27-inch and OnePlus E 24-inch — in its monitor product portfolio. Another BBK electronics subsidiary Realme has also reportedly ceased the production and sale of its smart TVs in India.

The brand is a leading player in India's smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, OnePlus was the fastest-growing brand in India's smartphone market in Q2 2023 with 68 percent year-on-year growth. The company has kicked off its journey in 2024 with the launch of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in January. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to go official on April 1.

