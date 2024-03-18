Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3V comes in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Grey colourways

  • OnePlus Ace 3V pre-reservations are open in China
  • The model may launch globally as the OnePlus Nord 4
  • The OnePlus Ace 3V may support for 100W wired fast charging
OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to launch in China soon. Previously, the company teased several key features of the phone without revealing the launch date. Now, OnePlus has finally announced the date and revealed the handset's design. The smartphone is set to launch in two colour options and a revamped design over the preceding OnePlus Ace 2V. Earlier leaks and reports have suggested several key specifications of the OnePlus Ace 3V. It has also been tipped to launch outside China as a OnePlus Nord model.

OnePlus has affirmed via Weibo posts and banners on the official China website that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled in China on March 21 at 7pm Beijing time (4:30pm IST). The company teased that the phone will be backed by AI features and will offer a long battery life. In other posts on Weibo, the design and colour options of the handset have also been revealed.oneplus ace 3v oneplus inline ace3v

The OnePlus Ace 3V is seen in two colour options - Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Grey. Both models appear with glossy glass finishes. The purported dual rear camera unit is seen within a vertically elliptical camera module in the top left corner. The two camera sensors are placed in two separate circular units alongside a ring-like LED flash unit.

As per the teasers, the right edge of the OnePlus Ace 3V will house the volume rockers and power button, while on the left edge, we see an alert slider. It is also seen with a flat display and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has been teased to launch as a mid-range offering. Meanwhile, recent leaks have suggested that it could be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in China.

OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to ship with Android 14-based OS, a 120Hz 1.5K resolution display and an optical fingerprint sensor. It may also carry a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Curved Display

