Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for April 1; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Nord CE 4 features dual rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 16:18 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for April 1; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is teased to come in black and green colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus just confirmed the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4
  • It will come as a successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord CE3
  • It could get a 16-megapixel front camera
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G with Snapdragon 782G SoC was unveiled in India in June last year. Now, the Chinese smartphone company has teased the arrival of the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. The handset will go official next month. Like its predecessor, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It is teased to come in at least two colour options. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a dual-rear camera setup.

The launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4 will take place in the country on April 1 at 6:30pm IST. Dedicated microsites on OnePlus India website and Amazon India are teasing the design and key specifications of the handset ahead of its launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the websites to get the latest updates about the launch.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is teased to come in black and green colour options. It is confirmed to ship with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is shown to have a dual-rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. It seems to have a microphone and an IR blaster on the top frame.

As per leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. On the rear, it is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It could get a 16-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. It packs a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FBI Issues Warning on Surge in Crypto Investment Scams, Reports 53 Percent Increase Over the Past Year
OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for April 1; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for Next Month; Specifications Teased
  2. iPhone 16 CAD RendersÂ Suggest Camera Makeover, New Buttons: See Here
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details Here
  5. Oscars 2024: Here's the Full List of Winners
  6. MSI Claw With Intel Core Ultra SoC, 7-inch Display Debuts: See Price
  7. Qualcomm's New Flagship Snapdragon SoCs Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Rolls Out New Feature to Save Drafts, Allows Users to Take Photos Within the App
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Set for April 1; Teased to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  3. FBI Issues Warning on Surge in Crypto Investment Scams, Reports 53 Percent Increase Over the Past Year
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Blocks Keywords from Copilot Designer to Stop Generating Violent, Sexual AI Images
  5. OnePlus Open Users in US, Canada Reportedly Receiving OxygenOS 14 Update Based on Android 14
  6. Poco F6 Pro Spotted on NBTC Website, Might Launch as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70
  7. Oscars 2024: From Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Emma Stone Starrer Poor Things, the Full List of Winners
  8. Qualcomm to Launch New Flagship Snapdragon Chipsets on March 18; Said to Be Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  9. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: All Details
  10. MSI Claw Handheld Gaming PC With Intel Core Ultra Processor, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »