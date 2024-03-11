OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G with Snapdragon 782G SoC was unveiled in India in June last year. Now, the Chinese smartphone company has teased the arrival of the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. The handset will go official next month. Like its predecessor, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It is teased to come in at least two colour options. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a dual-rear camera setup.

The launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4 will take place in the country on April 1 at 6:30pm IST. Dedicated microsites on OnePlus India website and Amazon India are teasing the design and key specifications of the handset ahead of its launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the websites to get the latest updates about the launch.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is teased to come in black and green colour options. It is confirmed to ship with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It is shown to have a dual-rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. It seems to have a microphone and an IR blaster on the top frame.

As per leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. On the rear, it is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It could get a 16-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. It packs a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

