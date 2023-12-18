WhosNext2023
Technology News

Elevate Your Home Entertainment: Croma's Ultimate Smart TV Collection

By Partner Content | Updated: 18 December 2023 15:34 IST
Elevate Your Home Entertainment: Croma's Ultimate Smart TV Collection
Advertisement

Welcome to our guide on the best smart TV models at Croma, catering to both budget and high-end preferences. In the era of digital entertainment, a smart TV is a gateway to endless content and a big part of our home. We've selected top TVs that offer excellent picture quality, innovative features, and user-friendly interfaces to suit various needs and budgets. Discover your ideal smart TV from our curated list, whether you're looking for affordability or luxury, Croma has everything.

Acer I Series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV

Discover the Acer I Series Smart Google TV at Croma, now at a special sale price of Rs. 16,999, down from its original MRP of Rs. 29,999. This 40-inch Full HD LED TV, with a 60Hz refresh rate and multiple connectivity options, offers an immersive viewing experience. It features a powerful 30W speaker system with surround sound and boasts advanced technologies like Intelligent Frame Stabilization and Micro Dimming.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Xiaomi A Series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV (2023 model)

Check out the Xiaomi A Series 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Google TV, now just Rs. 21,990, down from Rs. 29,999 at Croma. This 2023 model offers a LED Full HD display at 60Hz for clear visuals. It comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB 2.0 ports. Powered by Google TV, it includes a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio for amazing sound. Unique features like Smart Recommendation, Kids Profile, and Google Voice Assistant compatibility enhance your viewing experience. Plus, you can also enjoy up to a 5 percent instant discount with IDFC Bank Credit Cards, and up to Rs. 2,000 off on EMI transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,990 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Sansui 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV

Grab the Sansui 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV for just Rs. 25,999, a great deal from its MRP of Rs. 38,990. Experience stunning visuals with its Ultra HD 4K LED display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The Android operating system provides a smooth user experience, while the 16W speaker with Dolby Atmos offers a theatre experience. Plus, you can avail of up to 5 percent instant discount with IDFC Bank Credit Cards and additional savings on EMI.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 38,990)

LG NANO75 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Nano Cell WebOS TV

Experience the LG NANO75 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Nano Cell TV, now just Rs. 59,990, down from Rs. 94,990. This TV features a Nano Cell Ultra HD 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate for vibrant and detailed visuals. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensuring easy connectivity. Running on WebOS, it offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface. The 20W, 2.0 channel speaker system provides clear and powerful sound. Unique features like AI Brightness, HGiG Mode, and Intelligent Voice Recognition set this TV apart, offering a smart and immersive viewing experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP: Rs. 94,990)

Samsung Series 8 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Tizen TV

Get the Samsung Series 8 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for Rs. 94,990, down from Rs. 1,37,900. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with its 4K Ultra HD display and a 50Hz refresh rate. It runs on Tizen OS and has a 20W speaker with Q-Symphony and Dolby Digital Plus for superior sound. Also features Google Assistant. Buyers can also avail up to 5 percent discount with IDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at: Rs. 94,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,37,900)

LG UR80 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV

The LG UR80 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is available for just Rs. 1,27,990 at Croma, a significant saving from the MRP of Rs. 2,24,990. It features a 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The WebOS platform offers a user-friendly experience, and the 20W speaker with AI Sound Pro ensures rich audio quality. Key feature highlights include the Magic Remote for easy navigation, smart assistant compatibility, and immersive sound quality. 

Buy now at: Rs. 1,27,990 (MRP: Rs. 2,24,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
Top Deals on Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 on Croma

Related Stories

Elevate Your Home Entertainment: Croma's Ultimate Smart TV Collection
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Series Launching Soon in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
  3. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specifications Leak; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  6. OnePlus 12 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  8. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date and SoCs Go Official: All Details
  9. Apple Watch Upgrades in 2024 Said to Include These New Health Features
  10. Vivo S18 Series With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G Launch Set for December 21, Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  2. Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
  3. Apple Watch With Blood Pressure Monitoring, Sleep Apnea Detection Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  4. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Revealed Along With Colour Variants and Processors
  5. One Piece Is Getting an Anime Remake From Netflix, Wit Studio
  6. iPhone 16 Series to Feature a Dedicated Button for Taking Videos: Mark Gurman
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Cryptocurrencies in Reflecting Notable Losses
  8. Apple's 4th Generation AirPods to Get New Design, Updated Case, ANC Support: Mark Gurman
  9. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »