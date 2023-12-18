WhosNext2023
Technology News

Top Deals on Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 on Croma

By Partner Content | Updated: 18 December 2023 15:34 IST
Top Deals on Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 on Croma
Advertisement

Explore our guide to the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000. We've selected phones that offer great features like large screens, fast processors, and good cameras at affordable prices. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or just love technology, our list has something for everyone. Find your ideal phone that fits both your needs and budget with ease in our guide.

Redmi 13C

Get the Redmi 13C for just Rs. 11,499 at Croma, a great deal from its MRP of Rs. 15,999. This smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, it's equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP: Rs. 15,999)

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 17,499, the Samsung Galaxy A05s features a 6.7-inch LCD display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, it includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W superfast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,499)

Realme 11x 5G

The Realme 11x 5G is available for Rs. 15,699 at Croma, down from an MRP of Rs. 18,489. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for crisp and fluid visuals. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus 5G chipset. It's equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. A 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging offers longer use.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,699 (MRP: Rs. 18,489

Vivo Y200 5G

The Vivo Y200 5G, now at Rs. 21,999 from Rs. 27,999, features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The phone includes a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. A 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging is also part of its offerings

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,499)

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Available at Rs. 17,624, down from Rs. 29,999, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The device sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery supporting 67W turbocharging and dual stereo speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,624 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs. 23,499 on Croma, down from Rs. 25,999, the Realme 11 Pro 5G offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The phone includes a 100-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and added features like toughened glass and Tactile Engine 2.0 will enhance your smartphone experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,499 (MRP: Rs. 25,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma Offers
Elevate Your Home Entertainment: Croma's Ultimate Smart TV Collection

Related Stories

Top Deals on Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 on Croma
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Series Launching Soon in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
  3. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specifications Leak; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  6. OnePlus 12 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  8. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date and SoCs Go Official: All Details
  9. Apple Watch Upgrades in 2024 Said to Include These New Health Features
  10. Vivo S18 Series With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G Launch Set for December 21, Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  2. Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
  3. Apple Watch With Blood Pressure Monitoring, Sleep Apnea Detection Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  4. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Revealed Along With Colour Variants and Processors
  5. One Piece Is Getting an Anime Remake From Netflix, Wit Studio
  6. iPhone 16 Series to Feature a Dedicated Button for Taking Videos: Mark Gurman
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Cryptocurrencies in Reflecting Notable Losses
  8. Apple's 4th Generation AirPods to Get New Design, Updated Case, ANC Support: Mark Gurman
  9. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »