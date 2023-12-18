Top Deals on Popular Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 on Croma

Explore our guide to the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000. We've selected phones that offer great features like large screens, fast processors, and good cameras at affordable prices. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or just love technology, our list has something for everyone. Find your ideal phone that fits both your needs and budget with ease in our guide.

Redmi 13C

Get the Redmi 13C for just Rs. 11,499 at Croma, a great deal from its MRP of Rs. 15,999. This smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, it's equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP: Rs. 15,999)

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Available at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 17,499, the Samsung Galaxy A05s features a 6.7-inch LCD display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, it includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W superfast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP: Rs. 17,499)

Realme 11x 5G

The Realme 11x 5G is available for Rs. 15,699 at Croma, down from an MRP of Rs. 18,489. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for crisp and fluid visuals. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus 5G chipset. It's equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. A 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging offers longer use.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,699 (MRP: Rs. 18,489

Vivo Y200 5G

The Vivo Y200 5G, now at Rs. 21,999 from Rs. 27,999, features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The phone includes a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. A 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging is also part of its offerings

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Available at Rs. 17,624, down from Rs. 29,999, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The device sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery supporting 67W turbocharging and dual stereo speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,624 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Priced at Rs. 23,499 on Croma, down from Rs. 25,999, the Realme 11 Pro 5G offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The phone includes a 100-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and added features like toughened glass and Tactile Engine 2.0 will enhance your smartphone experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,499 (MRP: Rs. 25,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.